Cricket set to take advantage of extra 300m for sports





England’s sports sector will receive an additional £ 300 million in rescue funding, Rishi Sunak announced in Wednesday’s budget, with cricket as the main beneficiary. The funding, which comes on top of the £ 300 million announced in November, is designed to help sport survive as the UK government is gradually easing restrictions that have prevented spectators from attending stadium events, depriving the industry of crucial revenue . Ministers plan to stagger the return of fans to sporting events, meaning teams will initially not be able to sell the maximum number of tickets. According to government plans, Wembley and other major stadiums will be able to accommodate up to 10,000 fans from May 17. Separate funding will be provided for sports in other parts of the UK, with £ 29m for Scotland, £ 18m for Wales and £ 10m for Northern Ireland. The England and Wales cricket board has warned it could lose £ 200 million as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and funding is critical to the game as matches pile up ahead of an intense summer schedule. Tennis and horse racing are also expected to benefit from the latest rescue package. The Chancellor also confirmed that the government will help fund a bid from the UK and Ireland to host the 2030 Men’s World Cup, the sport’s largest international football tournament. Sunak confirmed that £ 2.8 million will be provided for the joint offer – a move welcomed by the football associations of Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, who will now assess the feasibility of a bid for FIFA, the governing body of world football. , the trial will open next year. Recommended The World Cup has not taken place in the UK since England hosted the tournament and won in 1966, beating West Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium. England’s latest bid to host the World Cup was controversial and unsuccessful with the 2018 campaign for the competition only two win votes in a process overshadowed by a major corruption scandal involving FIFA executives. The 2018 tournament was hosted by Russia, while the 2022 competition, also decided during the same election process more than a decade ago, will take place in Qatar. In addition to bidding for the World Cup, the government said it will provide £ 1.2 million to support England to host the Euro 2022 women’s international UEFA match next July.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos