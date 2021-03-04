Why outperforming Bulls is not satisfied on the All-Star break

Bulls enter All-Star break happily, but hungry for more originally showed up NBC Sports Chicago

With their 128-124 win over the Pelicans, the Bulls enter the All-Star break at 16-18 and pace for a finish of 34-38, well ahead of most preseason forecasts.

“We lost a record,” said Billy Donovan.

In the next breath, the Bulls’ coach praised the progress, work ethic and mindset of his players.

And if that’s not in a nutshell this season, it might be the fourth quarter.

Donovan has expertly walked the line of pushing and prizes, holding a young team accountable while wrapping an arm around his collective shoulder. He’s done this because the Bulls can do things like build a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter of an impressive road victory and then inexplicably turn it into a tight finish with head-scratching plays like fouling a 3-point shooter three times in the last period.

“As young as they are, they have to learn how to close games. They need to better understand how to shut down games, ”Donovan repeated. ‘Now I don’t take anything away from our boys. I thought we’d lost twice to two really good teams in Denver and Phoenix – and that’s (the Pelicans) a good team – we played basketball really well. I didn’t want to take away the effort our boys fought and fought and didn’t fold. They didn’t fold at the end. “

Since those troubling, non-competitive, back-to-back blowout losses at home to the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers that opened the season, the Bulls haven’t folded much at all. Sure, there have been discouraging losses, such as the bloated fourth-quarter lead in an overtime loss at the Oklahoma City Thunder. Or the collapse of the Portland Trail Blazers. Or the dud at home at the Wahsington Wizards.

But time and time again, the resilient Bulls have gathered.

I think our mindset to just keep going is not self-centered. We always fight, ”said Zach LaVine, when asked where he has seen the most growth in the first half of the season. “It doesn’t matter if we turn twenty. I think we always have a chance to come back.”

Remember everything that happened in the first 34 games: LaVine, who posted his 11th 35-point game, has risen to become an All-Star player affecting victory. Coby White, whose 25 points were late with big free throws, has grown in his first season as a full-time starter. Veterans Thad Young and Garrett Temple have provided steady play and boisterous leadership. Patrick Williams hasn’t often played like he’s 19.

Granted, injuries to Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. – who came with a big rebound, one of his 15, in a rare closing period – have put dampers on the delirium. But there is much to appreciate about a team that is over-performing so far.

I’m thinking about that first game against Atlanta and what we look like now, ”said Donovan. “Sometimes it is difficult to see as a coach. You go from day to day, but sometimes you go back and watch some of these games from earlier in the year and you think, ‘Oh my god. This is difficult. ‘

“They have made really good progress. It’s not where we want to be. We are not satisfied where we stand. We must continue to strive for a higher level of play and a standard that is better than today. That is the challenge.

These guys have been phenomenal. But we still have a long way to go and I’m not trying to make them happy and we have to keep trying to get more out of each other. They need to get more out of me. I need to get more out of it. We just need to get more apart. And there is more to give. And there is growth and there is an opportunity to improve and get better.

That’s Donovan – always progressive, always demanding more with a style that is purposeful but laudatory.

