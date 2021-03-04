India vs England fourth cricket test: Joe Roots men get off to a sad start, scores, Virat Kohli





Australians’ hopes of making it to the Test Championship final at Lords are fading before their eyes, with England in tatters on the first morning of the fourth Test against India. After winning the toss, Joe Root had hoped for a solid start from his openers. But with the scars of the past two Tests still fresh in their minds, English openers before Root had time for his first cup of tea. It wasn’t until just the sixth that Dom Sibley (2) played for spin and had his castle broken by left arm finger spinner Axer Patel. It was the third time in as many Tests that Patel had claimed the right-handed wicket. Veteran Australian cricket journalist Malcolm Conn suggests that a small truck could have driven through the gap between bat and pad. Two overs later, Root made his way to the center of the gigantic stadium, after Zak had taken Crawley’s terrible shot trying to take Patel into town with four balls previously drifted beautifully across the ground along the deck to the boundary. Sadly from England so far. I wonder how much of this at bat is pre-determined. Harsha Bhogle (bhogleharsha) March 4, 2021 But after moving to nine, the right-hander on this occasion went nowhere near the ball and skied it to Mohammed Siraj, who took a safe catch. His departure infuriated broadcaster Harsha Bhogle, who described England’s efforts as pitiful and predetermined. Indian major VVS Laxman adds: The way both English openers came out this morning is fair to say that the scars of the last two games are still fresh in the memory. As both England openers came out this morning, it’s fair to say the scars of the last two games are still fresh in the mind. #INDvsENG VVS Laxman (@ VVSLaxman281) March 4, 2021 Root never looked comfortable during his nine-ball stint at the crease, where he chopped off one on the inner thigh from a ball that jerked back and played and missed Siraj. Eventually, the right arm was quickly hit again to scratch back and Root was beaten to death on the back leg five times. Root knew, and so did his partner Jonny Bairstow, who told his captain not to bother reconsidering the decision. Bairstow and Ben Stokes saw England 3-50 on 17. With the Australian tour of South Africa canceled, Tim Paines’ men need England to win the fourth Test to have a chance of qualifying for the Test Championship final.







