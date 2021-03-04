Ancient football coach Travis Hobson steps down after impressive 2020 season, continues to teach at school | Preps

Travis Hobson made a decision months ago. Before the 2020 season got underway, Century’s head football coach had his assistants at his home and informed them that he would likely step down at the end of the season.

Then the Diamondbacks won. They went 7-4, progressed to the state semifinals, and embraced their underdog identity to the end. Their practices were fun. Their games were fun. In a COVID-changed season, Century showed his coach how much fun the job could be.

After that good season, the good times and all the good things we had, it was very difficult to walk away. I had to weigh the options, weigh the facts objectively, Hobson said. Reason # 1, and I’m going to steal a line from a friend, you get a lot out of football but you also have to give a lot to football.

I am looking for my own son and my own daughter and my wife and I realize that I have been a pretty crappy father and I would like to improve that part of my life. I want to spend more time raising my own two children instead of raising 120 other people’s children every year. I am proud to be the coach of two instead of the coach of 120.

Hobson filed his resignation letter a few weeks ago, but waited to tell his team and their parents the news. Despite his resignation as a football coach, Hobson remains with Century as a teacher, head golf coach, and assistant basketball coach. At least that’s the plan for now.

Hobson has long had the goal of becoming an administrator, and has the credentials for the role. He was running for Century’s open athletic director position last year, but waiting for administrative jobs in Pocatello can be a long haul. So he keeps his options open.

I might have to look elsewhere, he said. But I don’t have to leave Century and I like it here.

In saying that, however, Hobson admitted that he wouldn’t leave Century for just any job as a football coach. Those offers have come, he said, shutting down the prospects at every turn.

That interest is not shocking.

Hobson coached Shelley to three 3A state titles before accepting the Century job in 2015. In the past six seasons, the 41-year-old led the Diamondbacks to a record of 35-28, including a record of 5-5 in the state playoffs.

The Diamondbacks, under freshman athletic director Mark Pixton, are now looking for candidates for the next man to lead their football program.

He brought us the letter last week and decided he wanted to spend a little more time with his family, he told me, Pixton said. I posted the vacancy yesterday. Let it cook well until after the spring break, then properly compose a committee and interview.

We want to take our time and find the right candidate. Start the process well in the first half of April.

Departure inspires nostalgia and Hobson has no problem reminiscing about the good times. He may not have won a state championship at Century, but the smaller joys and successes never faded. According to him, the examples were not difficult to find. He broke down his coaching cliches by listing themes: turning men into boys, making them bigger in the weight room, turning knuckles into great citizens, teaching children proper values, etc.

When he took the job at Diamondbacks six years ago, one of the main points he reiterated during all those early media appearances was his hope that Century could be Stanford or Idaho football.

I think young men who come to the Century football show know that they have to go to class, to work and to do things right, Hobson said. We’d win a lot of games and we’d grab our chunks every once in a while, but we’d all get through it and that’s kind of the point.

That message is not too great. Many programs aim to do the same things. But Hobson had a way of putting it into words. He is not a shy man, never one who has lost words. As a coach in a competitive football city, that personality was expressed. When District 25 had open borders and intrigued eighth graders came to watch Century, there was no better pitchman than Hobson.

He’s a great marketer, said basketball coach Ryan Frost of the Century of Hobson. He did well to make Century High School the choice that they wanted to go there. When he talked to people, he drew that confidence of, Hey, I want you to come to Century.

Since the district recently pushed the open boundaries, Frost felt that Hobson was not at an advantage by using his personal attitude to entice children to become Diamondbacks, to be at a disadvantage, as children were only allowed to enroll outside their boundary wanted that. go to Pocatello.

It’s awful, said Frost. Limits don’t matter to Poky. You can live wherever you want and go to Pocatello High School now, which is completely unfair. They have their baby children and then five or 10% more. Especially in football, are you telling me that a football coach doesn’t want 10% more athletes?