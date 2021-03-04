Greg McDermott says he has offered to step down as Creighton head coach

VILLANOVA, Pa. Creighton coach Greg McDermott said he had made a terrible mistake using language that caused pain to the players who look to me as a mentor and as a leader. He was sitting on the bench for the Bluejays for the first time ever since he apologized on social media for urging his players to stay on the plantation during the weekend.

We need to get back to Omaha and regroup a little bit and have some more conversations that we need so that I can help them and they can help me, McDermott said.

McDermott’s use of a phrase that evokes slavery overshadowed what was expected to be a fantastic showdown between the two best teams in the Great East.

Justin Moore scored 24 points and helped Villanova take No. 9 the Big East title with a 72-60 win over 12th-ranked Creighton.

The pain I saw in their eyes was immense, McDermott said after the game. That’s a cross I’ll have to wear for a while. It will make me a better person on the other hand. But it will be a process.

McDermott did not answer questions about his comments and was behind an apology he issued on social media.

McDermott said on Creighton’s pregame radio show that he offered to resign. The coach said he had a long meeting with players on Sunday night and said he saw pain in their face (s) and hoped one mistake doesn’t define you.

McDermott said he wanted to make sure the Bluejays (17-7, 13-6 Big East) wanted him to stay as a coach and apologized for the distraction I brought to this team for the choice I made.

McDermott said the Bluejays whose players wear equality on the back of their jerseys have not asked him to resign.

Our boys wanted me to coach and that’s my job, McDermott said on the radio.

McDermott has been Creightons coach since 2010. McDermott, who is white, admitted saying, Guys, we gotta stick together. We need both feet. I need everyone to stay on the plantation. I can’t let anyone leave the plantation.

The coach added that he apologized directly to Creightons president Reverend Daniel Hendrickson and athletic director Bruce Rasmussen.

Creighton assistant coach Terrence Rencher, who is black, tweeted that he was deeply hurt by McDermott’s words.

The school said all disciplinary action would be kept confidential.

McDermott was on the sidelines and got a punch from seemingly all but one of the players as they ran off the field after warm-ups for the game.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Wildcats (16-4, 11-3), who raced to a 19-point lead and took their seventh regular season title under coach Jay Wright over the past eight seasons.

The Wildcats lost Collin Gillespie, their star senior guard with an average of 14.4 points, to a left knee injury in the first half. He writhed in pain on the field and needed immediate help in the locker room. Gillespie will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

It’s serious. We don’t know exactly what it is, but it is serious, Wright said.

DIFFICULT TO LOOK

Gillespie was one of the older class members to be honored in front of friends and family before the competition. It was the first time this season that Villanova allowed fans in the pavilion. Gillespie was represented by supporters holding an I (heart) 2 sign.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Kevin Hoehn and Jermaine Samuels were also honored.

ANOTHER TITLE

The Wildcats came on Sunday after a 73-61 defeat at Butler and lost to Creighton 86-70 in Nebraska in February.

They bounced back in a big way. After missing 25 of 27 three-pointers against Butler, the Wildcats hit six in the first half against Creighton to build a 42-23 lead at half-time.

Creighton went on a 19-2 point in the second half to draw in five. Brandon Slater answered for Villanova with a crucial 3 from the corner.

The Big East title was a formality on the Main Line Villanova is 114-26 with two national titles since the conference was re-hosted in 2013.

Creighton: McDermott hasn’t gotten off the hot chair just yet. He faced mounting criticism, and Creighton would have to disclose any form of punishment. The Big East released a statement on Wednesday saying there is no place in our society for language that conjures up painful chapters in the history of our nations.

Mitch Ballock led Creighton with 14 points. Damien Jefferson, who scored 13 points, declined to comment on McDermotts’ comments, saying the team should turn the page.

Villanova: The Wildcats have to hope that Gillespie is absent for a long time. But now that the crown of the conference was secure, Villanova was able to equip him for the final on Saturday.

NEXT ONE

The Bluejays organize Butler on Saturday.

Villanova will play in Providence on Saturday.