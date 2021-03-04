2021 Football Schedule Announced – University of Oregon Athletics





A Friday night visit to Autzen Stadium in California and the regular season finale against Oregon State in Eugene highlight Oregon’s 2021 football schedule, which was released by the Pac-12 conference on Tuesday. The Ducks will head into the fall as a two-time defending champion, after beating USC in the Pac-12 title game last season. The conference title defense kicks off at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 25, when the UO soccer team opens the Pac-12 game by hosting Arizona. Oregon will also host Colorado (Oct. 30) and Washington State (Nov. 13) in conference play during the Pac-12 slate. The Ducks’ only bye is October 9, before Friday night’s home game against California on October 15. Click here to buy season tickets for the upcoming season. USC and Arizona State are the two conference enemies the Ducks will miss in 2021. The 2021 season kicks off for the Ducks with a September 4 home game against Fresno State. Oregon will play in Ohio State a week later, before playing non-conference at home against Stony Brook on September 18. The lone example of back-to-back home games is the no-conference final followed by the Pac-12 opener against Arizona. The conference schedule for the Ducks alternates between home and road dates throughout the fall, with Weglei starting Oct. 2 at Stanford. Oregon will also play at UCLA, Washington and Utah in 2021. The conference title game will be held on Friday, December 3 in Las Vegas. OREGON FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE

Sept 4: vs. Fresno State

Sept 11th: in the state of Ohio

Sept 18: vs. Stony Brook

Sept 25: against Arizona

2 Oct.: at Stanford

9 Oct.: BYE

Oct. 15 (fr.): vs. California

23 Oct.: at UCLA

30 Oct.: vs. Colorado

November 6: in Washington

November 13: vs. Washington State

November 20th: at Utah

November 27: vs. the state of Oregon







