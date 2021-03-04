Kim Clijsters accepts wildcard for WTA Miami Open | Tennis News





MIAMI: Former world number one Kim Clijsters, retired twice and now a mother of three, has accepted a wild card to play in the Miami Open tennis tournament, organizers said Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Belgian returned to the WTA tour last year after a seven-year absence.

Her comeback was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and she has yet to play in 2021. Miami marks her first event since her first-round loss at the US Open in September.

Clijsters won the prestigious Miami title in 2005 and 2010, her most recent performance there in 2012.

“We are very pleased that Kim is returning to Miami,” said James Blake, tournament director of the Miami Open men’s and women’s event, which will run from March 22 to April 4. “She is a great player and an even better person.

“Plus, you don’t often get the chance to see someone inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame participate in an event of this level.”

Clijsters won the US Open in 2005, 2009 and 2010 and took the trophy at Flushing Meadows in 2009 as a wild card after her first retirement.

She also won the Australian Open in 2011.

Winner of 41 singles titles on the WTA tour, Clijsters has also accepted a wild card to play in Charleston April 5-11.

