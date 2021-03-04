Trending Winterhawks: A Year Without Winterhawks Hockey

Sports
Monday marked the one-year anniversary of Winterhawks’ last road race. This Monday will be the one year anniversary of the last Winterhawks game, period. The longest stretch without Winterhawks hockey since 1976.
But it looks good that the dormant patch won’t last a year and a month. The Western Hockey Leagues Central Division kicked off last Friday and nothing happened that would cause problems for the rest of the league to get going. The BC Division was finally allowed to start playing on March 26 in hubs near Kamloops and Kelowna. And the Eastern Division now starts on March 12, featuring all games of the seven teams played at the Brandt Center in Regina.
It’s getting close. Bring on those negative tests.
Still nothing about the Winterhawks’ approval to play in Oregon, with their first two home games locked up at the ShoWare Center.
However, it should be noted that only 3 of the first 11 Portland games are scheduled at home, meaning 9 of the last 13 are at home. You must think that was intentional. It suggests the powers that expect the Winterhawks to get approval, and then get a fair number of games at the Coliseum down the road.
The first weekend, the Winterhawks play back-to-back games in Kent, and the following weekend they play back-to-back-to-back in Kent. I have heard there will be no hotel stays this season. I hope they reconsider that a bit; hotels are likely to be as safe as anywhere, and fatigue is likely to be as much of a health risk as incurring anything during an overnight stay. (They have a back-to-back in Spokane in April, so no hotel policy can’t be completely strict.)
The WHL spent a lot of web space this week highlighting all of their players returning from the AHL, even though the rules made it a foregone conclusion that the players came back. So it wasn’t really news.
Regardless, Seth Jarvis and Jaydon Dureau are officially back, Jarvis as one of the AHL top scorers with Chicago, Dureau with one pro game under his belt with Syracuse.
We now have rosters for that Portland, Everett, Seattle, Spokane, and Tri-city, so we can start figuring out how the teams stack up.
WHL’s new streaming platform had a mediocre debut last weekend. The question is whether the competition sees it as a mediocre debut.
The first night it only worked on Windows platforms and not even all the time. Macs and mobile devices were out of luck. Even when it worked there was a brightness issue so bad you couldn’t see the faceoff circles. It was bad enough that the platform had printed out apologies from the WHL and CHL commissioners the following evening.
The second night was better. At least the platform worked on devices other than Windows. And the clarity issues disappeared. But the quality was no better than in previous years, still dark and hazy.
Another bad thing was that the new platform didn’t have the ability to jump back or forward in the live stream. That was a very useful feature. During breaks, I liked to rewind to watch goals and other important plays from the previous period. This would be a great loss if it were gone permanently.
The competition presented this platform as a much improved experience. That was not the case for the first weekend.
Seth Jarvisended his AHL run with 11 points in 9 games. You might be a little concerned that returning to this competition would be a disappointment. He wouldn’t be the first player to come across.
Former and future Winterhawk Cross Hanas is on a 4-game point streak.
