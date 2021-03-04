



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) It the quarterback carousel has started spinning around the NFL for the second consecutive outdoor season, with even the small potential of further movement creating a flurry of speculation as to who will man these crucial positions for particular teams once the cuts, signings and trades are settled. The Minnesota Vikings have no plans to put Kirk Cousins ​​on the ride, general manager Rick Spielman said in comments made Wednesday. Kirk Cousins ​​is our quarterback. I know there are a lot of rumors going around, but Kirk Cousins ​​is our quarterback. We felt he played really well, probably the best he’s ever played last year, Spielman said during a video conference call with reporters, his first media availability on the roster since the season ended. Kirk is our quarterback moving forward, and I look forward to seeing him with another year in this system. I am excited for him and what he will bring to our team next year. Cousins, who had career-high 35 touchdown passes in 2020, will count $ 31 million toward the 2021 salary cap. His $ 35 million salary for 2022 will be fully guaranteed on March 19 if he remains on the roster, increasing his cap number for the following year to a whopping $ 45 million. The cap hit the Vikings would incur for releasing or, to a lesser extent, trading cousins ​​seems to rule out a move. However, the Detroit Lions have already done that agreed to trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff. The Philadelphia Eagles have reached a deal with the Indianapolis Colts send them Carson Wentz. At least in those cases, the dead money that ends up on a team’s cap from remaining bonus prorations for outgoing players turned out not to be prohibitive for such high-profile swaps. If the Vikings were truly open to moving on from Cousins, who first signed with them in 2018, Spielman’s public statements on Wednesday would be the natural stance to take the game of poker usually required at such negotiations. Story continues Spielman, of course, said a year ago that there was no reason to expect that Stefon Diggs will not become a Minnesota Viking before exchanging him for the Buffalo Bills about three weeks later. In 2013, Spielman said he had no intention of trading Percy Harvin for about a month before trading him to the Seattle Seahawks. What’s most certain about the rest of the low season for the Vikings is that more proven players are being unleashed to create space below the 2021 salary cap tightened after lost division-wide earnings during the pandemic-altered 2020 season. Tight end Kyle Rudolph, the player with the longest service on the roster and the fifth leading receiver in team history, was the first to go. We should be very creative this year, ”said Spielman. We would have to make a lot of difficult business decisions. More AP NFL Coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos