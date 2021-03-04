Rise to first class cricket for Albanys Harry Crane netting the one-day title with Claremont-Nedlands





Albany cricketer Harry Crane hopes Claremont-Nedlands’ one-day title win is the stepping stone to more first-class WACA success. A talented all-rounder, Crane moved to Perth as a teenager to further his cricket and played juniors for the Tigers before making his first-class debut for the Tigers last season. The 18-year-old played the first game of this season in second class, but a five wicket swipe immediately helped him force his way into the first XI, which is where he left off. On Sunday, Claremont-Nedlands won the WACA first-class one-day final in a thriller about Fremantle by 11 runs. It was Crane’s first final with his club and he finished with a medal around his neck when the Tigers successfully defended 234 at Breckler Park. Although he didn’t contribute with bat or ball in the final, Crane helped his squad reach the decider with a great four-over spell and late runs in their preliminary final last month. Crane said it was a great experience to be part of the Tigers’ victorious team. Camera Icon Brad Hope with Albany’s Harry Crane after their title win. It was my first final for Claremont and just a great day and atmosphere to be with, he said. Personally, I’ve been building for the past two years, working my way up from juniors. The club has given me many opportunities and I enjoy the experience. When I moved to Perth it was always really for cricket and more opportunities. I have strived to play the highest level of competition I can and I am lucky enough to be part of a winning club. Crane has made 191 runs this season against an average of 21 in the first grade and has collected nine wickets at 34. Claremont-Nedlands is nine points clear at the top of the first class standings for the final regular round this weekend, which will be followed by three weeks of two-day finals. Two-day finals are coming, so there is still a lot of cricket to be played, Crane said. The guys are keen to make it four two-day victories in a row. I am more of a role player. We have a lot of good cricketers, but I’m just happy to contribute where I can. Our team is built around many good players, but the depth we have is extraordinarily strong.

