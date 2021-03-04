Womens Tennis starts season with 7-3 record • The Tulane Hullabaloo





After the abrupt end of their 2020 campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tulane women’s tennis team holds a 7-3 record in their first ten games this season. Green Wave women’s tennis started their season strong, Alcorn State University shut out in a double header at the City Park Tennis Center on January 21. The team was led by Mary Caroline Meredith, Adelaide Lavery and Cora Barber, who all won two singles points that day. Meredith also had two doubles wins with her teammate Mackenzie Clark, and Lavery and Kristen Borland also won two doubles matches. De Groene Golf took the first game 4-0 and the second game 7-0. The Tulane women’s tennis then defeated Southern University 7-0 at home on January 23. The Green Wave went 3-0 in the doubles league, winning one by default because Southern was short-handed. Tulane entered and won five singles matches, winning an additional match by default. On February 3, the team traveled to the Louisiana State University Tennis Complex and was defeated by the LSU Tigers 7-0 for their first defeat of the season. The Tigers won all three doubles matches and dominated in singles and won in straight sets on all six courts. Tulane returned on February 7 and closed the University of Louisiana at Lafayette 7-0. The Green Wave saw double wins from the duos Yelamanchili and Barber, Meredith and Lavery, and Borland and Russell. They also swept all of the singles matches, including a few straight set wins from Meredith and Yelamanchili. The team traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the University of Alabama February 12, but the Olive and Blue were unable to tame the Crimson Tide and lost 6-1. After The Tide claimed the colon in consecutive wins, Alabama kept their momentum, winning five of the six singles matches against the Green Wave. Clark was the only winner in singles for the Green Wave, beating Sasha Gorchanyuk of Alabama. Tulane fought State of Mississippi University in their third Southeastern Conference game of the season. The squad fell against the Bulldogs 7-0 in Starkville, Mississippi. February 14th. Mississippi State won the doubles point at Tulane, then shutout the Green Wave in singles, winning the first set on all six lanes and the second set in five. of the six games, with which the game was won. The Green Wave returned to the City Park Tennis Center, where they continue and beat their home dominance Southeast Louisiana University 6-1 for Tulanes seventh home win in a row. Tulanes duos of Yelamanchili and Russell, Lavery and Borland, and the 54th-ranked duo of Meredith and Clark swept Southeastern Louisiana to claim the double track. In singles, the Green Wave took victories for Lavery, Borland, Yelamanchili, Russell and Barber while Meredith fell to Southeasterns Putri Insani. Tulanes’ home dominance remained against the University of South Alabama which fell to the Green Wave 4-2. Yelamanchili and Russell, along with Lavery and Borland, started the day strong by winning the doubles. Tulane saw four wins over Clark, Lavery, Borland and Yelamanchili, but South Alabamas two singles wins over Meredith and Russell were not enough to win the race for the Jaguars. This weekend the Green Wave travels to Birmingham, Alabama every other day Samford University Bulldogs on Saturday, March 6 and the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers March 7th.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos