Damian Lillard reminds Stephen Curry, Warriors that he is the best clutch player in the NBA

Damian Lillard is no better than Stephen Curry. I’ll say that up front, because after what Lillard did with Curry’s Warriors on Wednesday night, there will no doubt be some red-hot takes flying around. To be fair, one burns inside me. I’ve had to talk about writing the column “Lillard is at least Curry’s equal” five times this season. I am, you could say, done enough. I recognize Curry’s superiority. I’m not going there.

Where I’ll go – and frankly, where every halfway logical basketball mind on this planet should accompany me – is to state as an indisputable fact that Lillard is in a league, even Curry can’t compete when it comes to shooting. He did it again on Wednesday, tearing this step back 3 pointer down with Portland one and 13.7 seconds down to play.

In the ensuing possession, it was Lillard who stepped in for Draymond Green to attack the game: Blazers 108, Warriors 106.

You can argue whether that was an attack or a block, i.e. whether Lillard was fully set or moved slightly before contacting that, but let’s pay attention to what went down before Green penetration. Obviously, Golden State is designing to get to the ball at Curry, who was spectacular all night with 35 points, but revisit the piece and note that Curry isn’t looking to step back into space for a shot like Lillard’s. He goes with his head to the ledge and right into a switch, and after being stoned by Rodney Hood, he hands the ball to Green, who then goes to the ledge.

There are reasons for all of this from Curry’s side. If he pulls the ball back for an isolated 3 pointer instead of trying to go around the corner, chances are a second defender will follow him and he has to give up anyway. He tries to attack before a double team can come. There is also a basketball adage, albeit of questionable validity, that one should always attack the edge in game-binding / winning situations rather than “settling for” a jumper.

Call it because you want to, but there’s nothing about these game-winning shots that Lillard regularly takes, and does, that even remotely resemble settling down. Flip the script over with Curry, and there’s no way Lillard will force his way into the traffic jam, and certainly no chance that he will give the ball to Draymond Green, with a chance of winning the game. Somehow Lillard takes that shot. And it’s a damn good bet he’s going to make it.

Lillard’s pairing numbers this season are looking comical. When a match falls within five points with five minutes or less to play, he shoots 61.4 percent (27 for 44) from the field, 57.1 percent (12 for 21) from three and 100 percent (26 for 36) from the free throw line. His 92 coupling points run on Zach LaVine for tops in the competition. Basically a net neutral team in terms of overall point difference, the Blazers go to plus-31 in Lillard’s pairing minutes and have a record of 13-5 in those tight games.

Per ESPN statistics and info, Lillard entered the game against the Warriors on Wednesday with 28 match-tying / match-winning shots in the last 20 seconds, the highest number in the league since entering in 2012-13.

You can make that 29.

What made Lillard’s exploits even more impressive on Wednesday is that he didn’t have a great match. By his standards, he had a pretty bad one. He was 1 in 8 out of three for the first 45 minutes and 54 seconds. He was 2 for 2 in winning time scoring the Blazers’ last eight points.

There are those who will argue that the best pairing players don’t get better at the greatest moments, they just don’t get worse. I heard people say that about Derek Jeter for years because it related to his post-season heroism. He didn’t get better; he just didn’t fall off where others did. I never bought that. When Jeter came to the record at a big moment in October, you expected a hit. That feeling doesn’t just create itself. It’s rooted in repetition. You’ve seen the man do it over and over.

Lady is the same. You expect him to take these shots, to get to this level at the greatest moments, because you’ve seen him do it so many times. He makes it look routine. Unavoidable. There’s no question that as the stakes go up, so does Lillard’s game, and somehow his confidence, which is already going through the roof. He know he’s going to take that shot. Curry is a better shooter. A better player. But with a gun to your head, Lillard is one you want to shoot to save your life. At this point, I’m not sure how anyone could choose otherwise without a death wish.