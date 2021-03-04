Sports
Damian Lillard reminds Stephen Curry, Warriors that he is the best clutch player in the NBA
Damian Lillard is no better than Stephen Curry. I’ll say that up front, because after what Lillard did with Curry’s Warriors on Wednesday night, there will no doubt be some red-hot takes flying around. To be fair, one burns inside me. I’ve had to talk about writing the column “Lillard is at least Curry’s equal” five times this season. I am, you could say, done enough. I recognize Curry’s superiority. I’m not going there.
Where I’ll go – and frankly, where every halfway logical basketball mind on this planet should accompany me – is to state as an indisputable fact that Lillard is in a league, even Curry can’t compete when it comes to shooting. He did it again on Wednesday, tearing this step back 3 pointer down with Portland one and 13.7 seconds down to play.
In the ensuing possession, it was Lillard who stepped in for Draymond Green to attack the game: Blazers 108, Warriors 106.
You can argue whether that was an attack or a block, i.e. whether Lillard was fully set or moved slightly before contacting that, but let’s pay attention to what went down before Green penetration. Obviously, Golden State is designing to get to the ball at Curry, who was spectacular all night with 35 points, but revisit the piece and note that Curry isn’t looking to step back into space for a shot like Lillard’s. He goes with his head to the ledge and right into a switch, and after being stoned by Rodney Hood, he hands the ball to Green, who then goes to the ledge.
There are reasons for all of this from Curry’s side. If he pulls the ball back for an isolated 3 pointer instead of trying to go around the corner, chances are a second defender will follow him and he has to give up anyway. He tries to attack before a double team can come. There is also a basketball adage, albeit of questionable validity, that one should always attack the edge in game-binding / winning situations rather than “settling for” a jumper.
Call it because you want to, but there’s nothing about these game-winning shots that Lillard regularly takes, and does, that even remotely resemble settling down. Flip the script over with Curry, and there’s no way Lillard will force his way into the traffic jam, and certainly no chance that he will give the ball to Draymond Green, with a chance of winning the game. Somehow Lillard takes that shot. And it’s a damn good bet he’s going to make it.
Lillard’s pairing numbers this season are looking comical. When a match falls within five points with five minutes or less to play, he shoots 61.4 percent (27 for 44) from the field, 57.1 percent (12 for 21) from three and 100 percent (26 for 36) from the free throw line. His 92 coupling points run on Zach LaVine for tops in the competition. Basically a net neutral team in terms of overall point difference, the Blazers go to plus-31 in Lillard’s pairing minutes and have a record of 13-5 in those tight games.
Per ESPN statistics and info, Lillard entered the game against the Warriors on Wednesday with 28 match-tying / match-winning shots in the last 20 seconds, the highest number in the league since entering in 2012-13.
You can make that 29.
What made Lillard’s exploits even more impressive on Wednesday is that he didn’t have a great match. By his standards, he had a pretty bad one. He was 1 in 8 out of three for the first 45 minutes and 54 seconds. He was 2 for 2 in winning time scoring the Blazers’ last eight points.
There are those who will argue that the best pairing players don’t get better at the greatest moments, they just don’t get worse. I heard people say that about Derek Jeter for years because it related to his post-season heroism. He didn’t get better; he just didn’t fall off where others did. I never bought that. When Jeter came to the record at a big moment in October, you expected a hit. That feeling doesn’t just create itself. It’s rooted in repetition. You’ve seen the man do it over and over.
Lady is the same. You expect him to take these shots, to get to this level at the greatest moments, because you’ve seen him do it so many times. He makes it look routine. Unavoidable. There’s no question that as the stakes go up, so does Lillard’s game, and somehow his confidence, which is already going through the roof. He know he’s going to take that shot. Curry is a better shooter. A better player. But with a gun to your head, Lillard is one you want to shoot to save your life. At this point, I’m not sure how anyone could choose otherwise without a death wish.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]