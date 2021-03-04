USA Cricket announces openings in the ladies setup





USA Cricket has has announced several vacancies in the women’s teamincluding volunteer coordinators for women, managers of women’s national teams, and physiotherapy / athletic trainers of women’s national teams. The Volunteer Women Coordinator roles will work with USA Cricket’s youth and leadership volunteer coordinators to facilitate the development of a new home structure, with an emphasis on increasing the involvement of women and girls of all ages. Each of USA Cricket’s six zones employs at least one women’s coordinator. VACANCIES: USA Cricket is pleased to announce today the ad of a number of new women’s cricket positions in support of the 2021 strategic focus on Womens & Girls Cricket as outlined in our Foundational Plan.#WeAreUSACricket ALL DETAILShttps://t.co/PrRVD9Z2Hn – United States Cricket (@usacricket) March 3, 2021 The roles of the Women’s National Team Manager (Senior and U19) will encompass a wide variety of responsibilities ranging from providing match day score sheets, maintaining the equipment, managing the welfare of the players and supporting the Cricket Operations Director, National Team Head. Trainer. This role is considered a part-time position. – Advertisement – The Women’s National Team Physiotherapist / Athletic Trainer position will work with other American cricket staff in the development and implementation of fitness programs and injury prevention and rehabilitation programs, and more. Just like the team manager, the physio will be employed part-time and will travel with the team. We are very excited about the plans that have evolved to give women and girls more opportunities than ever before to participate as players, officials, administrators and fans, and to create a strong domestic system to enhance the performance of our national teams, said USA Cricket Women and Girls Committee Chair, Nadia Gruny in the announcement. We are looking for passionate and dedicated volunteers who will work with us to help make those plans a reality and to support the new domestic structure that will take place in Senior and U19 National Championship events for the first time. The Committee has identified the tremendous opportunity to increase the number of women and girls who practice and follow the sport in this country, and will ensure that we put that goal at the heart of our activities in 2021 with the support of the volunteer coordinators. The application period for this vacancies for ladies teams opens on March 3 and closes on March 15. Keep up to date with news and events in the upcoming game through ourFacebookandTwitterPages. Looking for audio content about the upcoming game? Add the Emerging Cricket Podcast to your favorites on Apple Spotify and Podbean Do you want additional Emerging Cricket content? Contribute to the Emerging Cricket Patreon case from just $ 2 a month. Sign Up here







