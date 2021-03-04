High School Soccer: Emotional Phillips starts practicing missing Mike Larson

The strangest thing about pandemic football for Phillips isn’t the spring season or the five-game schedule.

For coach Troy McAllister and the Wildcats, things are moving forward without one of the faces of the program.

Phillips began training on Wednesday afternoon without longtime defensive coordinator Mike Larson, who died unexpectedly in January.

I can’t lie, said senior defensive back Deavion Pierce, a Miami, Ohio, recruit. Not just me, the whole team is still dealing with it now.

It’s still early. But we just had to go through it because he didn’t want us moping.

Willie Jones is another senior defender to play in the Mid-American Conference this fall, at Bowling Green. He’s also trying to adjust to the loss of a charismatic coach who cast a long shadow on the most successful Public Leagues program.

He made the game fun, Jones said of Larson. The energy, he just made everything exciting.

Larson also kept his defensive players to high standards, which Jones appreciated as he prepared for the next level.

No (college) coach is going to be nice to you, Jones said. They will be difficult for you. Because he was so hard on us, we got used to it. He kept us motivated.

Like the players, McAllister feels his way forward.

It was definitely an emotional day, McAllister said. You wake up and you are excited. It is the first day of football practice. My first reaction would be to call or text Coach Larson.

We have to find a way to push through and lean on each other to get through.

The season does not last long. especially for Phillips and other Public League teams. While opening night for the rest of the state is March 19, CPS teams don’t start until the following weekend.

McAllister said the Public League coaches hoped to play five conference games followed by regular-season crossovers, sort of like one-round CPS playoffs.

But we would take whatever we can get, he said. For us to get these five games it’s a different type of season and yes, we want to win.

But there is also a development piece for the younger boys. We have a very good youth class, but many of them have never played varsity before.

And with state powers of Batavia and Mount Carmel looming in the first two weeks of the fall season, it’s critical to give those younger players some gaming experience.

But for Pierce and Jones, it’s all about the here and now, and getting the chance to play some more football with their buddies after months of waiting and uncertainty.

At one point, it felt like we (wouldn’t) have a season, Pierce said. But I have never lost hope. I have never lost hope.