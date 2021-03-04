



A warm, sunny day was the perfect way for the Warren Centrals tennis team to break the ice in the 2021 season. The Vikings didn’t lose a set in any of their five game wins on Wednesday when they beat Pearl 5-2 in their home opener. It was Warren Central’s second game of the season that it lost to Madison Central last week, but the first at Halls Ferry Park, after two others were postponed or canceled due to weather and it was delayed for two days due to rain. It was also the first home game since the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 season for a third. It’s a good way to open our home season. Especially this year, as I have received many new starters. And not just for my varsity. The JV kids, for many of them, it’s their first match play, said Warren Central coach Steve Summers. I am super excited to get things going after a third of a season last year, it was really good to get back on these courses and enjoy the sun and the nice weather. Pearl (1-2) won both boys’ doubles on Wednesday, but Warren Central (1-1) won the rest. Audrey Jennings defeated Anna Rutledge 6-1, 6-2 in girls ‘singles and Brayden Robinson defeated Jake Robertson 6-0, 6-1 in boys’ singles. The mixed doubles team of Blakeney Allen and Sarah Spiers had the toughest match of all World Cup winners, beating PJ Gregory and Madi Temple 6-4, 6-4. In number 1 girls’ doubles, Madison Embry and Jane Hopson beat Claire Farrar and Graci Lou Burkes 6-1, 6-2. In No. 2 girls’ doubles, Sophie Lee and Cali Davis defeated Madden Brewer and Kai Jenkins 6-0, 6-2. Summers said he was most satisfied with his girl players’ play. Whatever this team can do this year is going to be riding on the girls’ backs, he said. I have three seniors who have been in the program since she was in seventh grade, a junior who has been in the program since she was in seventh grade, and my best girl is a 10th-grader. I am so happy with how they fought. Pearls two wins came in the boys’ doubles. Andrei Gregory and Harin Rao defeated World Cups Gordon Wilkerson and Wyatt Schrader 6-3, 6-4 in the first double play; and in second place, Noah Martin and David Adams defeated Tanner Garton and Sam Harris 6-1, 6-2. The Vikings took care of the rest, however, and Summers added that he was happy with the way the winners ended their matches. It is awesome. What I’m most happy about is that you often see a 6-1 first set and all of a sudden it’s 7-5 or 6-4 in the second. I am happy to see that we ended strong and maintained and closed it. That was absolutely good to see, Summers said. About Ernest Bowker Ernest Bowker is the sports editor of The Vicksburg Post. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post’s sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-serving sports reporters in the paper’s 137-year history. The New Jersey resident is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

