Joe Montana is partnered with a new football league controlled by fans





San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana is considered one of the greatest players in NFL history. Now, in retirement, he is not only an investor, but he is also the Chief Strategic Officer for Fan Controlled Football. The FCF is a league that was founded in 2017, and for the first time in the history of the sport, fans are in charge. Fans of the league have the option to run the show for their favorite teams, including team branding, staffing decisions, and in-game play calls. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM Montana says the main reason he invested in the FCF is the fans. “I think the real differentiator is going to be the fan of it,” Montana told Fox News on Wednesday. “When I watched it, even at my age, I still don’t sit down to watch games for more than three hours, unless it’s a great game I want to watch. I don’t want to say that the attention span is smaller, but the youth is used to things that are happening now and quickly. “I believe the one-hour games where the fans got a chance to participate, I think was the big catch for me,” Montana continued. “The fans are always talking about, ‘They should have done that’ or ‘they should have done this’. Well, guess what? You can’t say that anymore. these teams. “ EXCLUSIVE: MONTANA HAS THIS ADVICE FOR BRADY AFTER THE LAST SUPER WIN The FCF, which has streamed games live on Twitch, as well as VENN TV [Video Game Entertainment & News Network], the first season started on February 13. The competition consists of four teams: Beasts, Glacier Boyz, Wild Aces and Zappers. Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is co-owner of the Beasts, NFL star Richard Sherman is one of the co-owners of Glacier Boyz, and Los Angeles chargers running back Austin Ekeler is a co-owner of the Wild Aces. Montana’s role with the FCF includes: assisting in the development of the league’s business strategy, including the approach for sponsors and partners; overseeing the league’s front office operations, with a focus on fan engagement; and as one of the original business advisers, Montana will help develop FCF’s brand messages. “I’ve been more of an advisor from the start. does this work? Does that work? Help with player introductions. Help with financial introductions… Invest in these types of start-ups early and watch them grow and have fun, ”explained Montana. “Not only was this something I love to watch football, but the catch story is the participation of fans in it. I think it makes it easier to watch and be in control, and you are part of the team. You can even be part of the property. “ CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP As the FCF continues to grow, Montana believes it could be a great opportunity for players looking for a second chance if they think they have been overlooked by NFL teams. “I think we’d like to go there,” said Montana. “If you can see guys getting chances out of it, I think it will make a lot of sense for the NFL. Because let’s face it, the NFL Draft hasn’t been proven as 100 percent full proof yet. They can see so many mistakes they have made and so many people they have missed. “







