



RMU hockey player returns after major surgery Sperling has refused to let the rough day keep her off the ice. Updated: 8:34 PM EST March 3, 2021

View transcript KIND OF SKATING THAN JUST THEY? >> THAT’S RIGHT. FOR A MINUTE THEY AND SOME FRIENDS DECIDED TO GO ROLLERBLAZING ON THE STEEP HILLS OF THE RMU CAMPUS IN MOON CITY. IF YOU ARE THERE, YOU KNOW. A FEW HOURS LATER, A SURGEON TRIES TO FIND OUT HOW TO SAVE HER LEG. MASS, SPEED, MOMENTUM AND A METAL RAILING. THE VERY WORST KIND OF PHYSICS EXPERIMENT. >> I TRIED TO GRAPE AND MY BODY JUST TURNED, HOW MUCH MOMENTUM I HAD IN, AND MY LEG COLOR UNDER AND IT WAS COLORED UNDER IT. >> HER PARENTS IN CANADA. HER COACH STUCK AT HOME. >> STARING AT THE PHONE WAITING FOR AN UPDATE. >> NO VISITORS THANKS TO COVID. AS NIGHT PROVIDES, THINGS TRACK. >> YOU GET THE CALL THAT SAYS HEY, THE SURGEON JUST CAME, BY THEY GOING IN A SURGERY, THEY THEM, TRYING TO SAVE THE LEG. >> IN THE MORNING SHE HEARD DOCTORS THAT SHOULD NOT AMPUTE. CHACES LEG IN THE SENSITIVE EARLY STAGE OF HEALING. THAT WAS AUGUST 27. >> I ACTUALLY TELL MY TRAINER, I LIKE WAS, I GET ON THAT ICE FOR CHRISTMAS. >> 24 NOVEMBER IN PRACTICE. >> I LOOK DOWN AND THERE WAS YOU KNOW A GOLDEN JERSEY GETTING ON THE ICE, AND I WAS IF YOU KNOW, AND YOU JUST SIT AND WATCH, AND THEN SHE GETS THERE, SHE TREATS A FEW POX – PUCKS. >> I was super excited. I WAS A LITTLE BIT NERVOUSLY NOT KNOWING HOW IT WILL GO, IF IT WILL PAIN OR SOMETHING BUT I GOT ON THE ICE AND FEEL NATURAL AGAIN. IT WAS WHERE I WAS TO BE. >> CHRISTMAS MEANS A MONTH AT HOME WITH FAMILY AND DAILY ICE CREAM. >> I WOULD SKATE LINES, I WOULD DO CROSS CUTS, I WOULD DO EDGEWORK I WOULD WORK ON MY SHOT AGAIN BECAUSE I LOST A LOT OF MUSCLE IN MY ARMS AND LEGS, AND I HAVE TO BUILD EVERYTHING AND MY FATHER PUSHED ME AGAIN IT REALLY HELPED ME. >> DECISION IN FEBRUARY PLAYING TIME. >> WAS ON THE SOFA IN A GAME, AND THERE IS A CENTER ICE FACE, AND YOU LOOK AT CHACE, YOU KNOW ON THE BLUE LINE READY TO RECEIVE THE PUCK FROM THE DRAW, AND THE PUCK DROPS AND THEY ROLLING. >> SHE ROLES IN PRACTICE PREPARING FOR CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS. COUNTLESS HOURS PT. >> I JUST DO IT EXTRA BUT SO I CAN BE WHERE I AM. >> CHACES RESTORE A TEAM EFFORT. >> WE GO THERE AND FIGHT TOGETHER, ALL WERE ONLY A FAMILY, WE ARE ALL SISTERS. >> THE RMU COLONIALS GO TO ERIE FOR THEIR CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP. THEY ARE SEEN RIDE TOMORROW. CHACE COULD NOT SAY ENOUGH GOOD THINGS ABOUT HER DOCTORS, NURSES, TRAINERS, JUST MORE OF HER TEAMMATES THAN THE WOMEN WITH HAIR ON THE ICE. FUTURE OBJECTIVES, NURSING AND THE OLYMPIC T RMU hockey player returns after major surgery Sperling has refused to let the rough day keep her off the ice. Updated: 8:34 PM EST March 3, 2021

Chace Sperling, the freshman on the Robert Morris University hockey team, got a bad hand even before her first season started. One minute she and some friends decided to skate the steep hills of the RMU campus in Moon Township. A few hours later, a surgeon tried to figure out how to save her leg. Sperling refused to let her love the ice that day. Watch the full story in the video player above. Chace Sperling, the freshman on the Robert Morris University hockey team, got a bad hand even before her first season started. One minute she and some friends decided to skate the steep hills of the RMU campus in Moon Township. A few hours later, a surgeon tried to figure out how to save her leg. Sperling refused to let her love the ice that day. Watch the full story in the video player above.

