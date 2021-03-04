Golf, lake rental; most events virtually or canceled

GALESBURG Even in the face of event cancellations and social distance restrictions, Galesburg Parks and Recreation had a strong year in 2020. This year, director Tony Oligney-Estill hopes to continue that momentum.

Some regular department services never opened last year, such as classes, the Lakeside water park never opened, and the seasonal staff was cut back. Still, the services that continued had a peak year.

At Lake Storey, 3,541 boats were rented in 2020 with total sales of $ 19,798, compared to total sales of $ 5,512 in 2019. A record number of rounds of golf were also played at Bunker Links Golf Course, where 23,648 rounds of golf were played.

Still, it was a quieter year on other fronts, even though full-time employees kept their hours full. Reduced hiring for part-time staff resulted from the cancellation of many programs such as adult softball. Park maintenance was also less common, with parks being mowed every two or three days rather than daily, in part due to the reduced programming.

Another big initiative was the introduction of digital programs, such as virtual Easter egg hunt and virtual summer programs. Some of them will be included, such as craft kits to take home and birthday trips for kids, where fire, police and city vehicles drive past their homes.

It is not entirely normal, but a more normal year is expected in the department. Virtual programs will continue to exist, as will virtual craft kits, but the parks department expects to open in the summer, just in time to finalize plans for mass vaccination.

The magnitude may still depend on what happens in the coming months. Illinois is currently under Phase 4 restrictions, leaving some COVID-19 precautions in effect until community immunity can be achieved, at which point Illinois will be able to advance to Phase 5. The Biden Administration projects may vaccinate all adults in the country by the end of May.

My guess is we will be in phase four which was in it now, or sometime in the summer we will move to phase 5, Oligney-Estill said. Even in phase 4 we can open with restrictions.

This means programs like adult softball and destinations like Lakeside Water Park are reopening. The park district also hopes to open boat rentals every day of the week, starting with the memorial weekend, as a way to capitalize on last year’s popularity, with more kayaks too. The golf course is already technically open, but people will not be able to play until the conditions on the course improve.

From a recreation point of view, they were back to normal, minus the protocols we need to follow, Oligney-Estill said.

He said anyone who wants to join the seasonal workforce this summer should sign up. Last year, even the parks themselves were closed for months.

The outdoor pool never opened and the playgrounds were closed until the end of May. While park bathrooms are open, water fountains will remain closed due to COVID-19.

Last year, Galesburg added another park to its ranks, bringing the total to 26, after the donation of four lots south of First Street between Avenue A and Avenue B. This park, Voeller Park, is currently just an open field that maintains the city. . They plan to develop it by 2024.

It adds one more to a significant amount of parkland maintained by the city. Galesburg, between Lake Storey, Lincoln Park and Bunker Links, has significantly more community parks than the average community of its size, and has set aside more land for such purposes.

We are hundreds of acres above the benchmark, said Oligney-Estill.

This year projects are planned to also develop the parks. The city will convert the Bateman Park tennis courts into Pickleball courts this year. Following the donation of two Rotary Club table tennis tables, people will soon be able to play table tennis at Kiwanis Park and Rotary Park.

A new attraction is also finally on its way to Lakeside, where the department has finally gotten permission from the Illinois Department of Public Health to install the water play feature they purchased in 2018.

That said, they won’t be able to install it until after the August summer season this year, meaning the water feature won’t be ready for use until 2022.

While COVID-19’s worst days seem to be in the past, the department plans to continue some of their COVID-driven programming this year. The birthday parades will continue, and some of the online classes, such as pet first aid, will also continue, as will the online crafting.

We’ve run a program where people can buy materials to make seniors’ valentines and we’re distributing them to the city’s senior centers, Oligney-Estill said. We will probably continue to do that every year.

He said they are also interested in moving into the world of esports or competitive video games. Working with a coordinating agency, Oligney-Estill says they plan to put together a competition for a match and then schedule matches against nearby communities.