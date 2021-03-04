Slam bang: Three times when batsmen hit six sixes into an over in international cricket | Cricket News







A hat-trick by Dananjaya was followed by a hat-trick that hit six sixes, when Trinidadian Kieron Pollard threw the sink at Dananjaya and took him to the cleaners in a tense encounter.

Pollard, thus becoming the third international cricketer after South African Herschelle Gibbs and Indian Yuvraj Singh to deliver the rare feat of hitting six sixes in an over international cricket.

TimesofIndia.com here takes a look at the three instances where batsmen hit six sixes to one in international cricket.

Herschelle Gibbs: Bowler – Daan van Bunge (Netherlands) in 2007 ODI World Cup

It was on March 16, 2007, the seventh game of the 2007 ICC World Cup in the West Indies, when former South African top batsman Herschelle Gibbs became the first hitter in international cricket history to hit six sixes in an over. In the game against the Netherlands, Gibbs leg spinner Daan van Bunge hit all corners of the park, achieving the rare feat for the first time. On the 30th time of the game, Gibbs broke loose when he took from Bunge to the cleaners. After hitting the first maximum on long-on, Gibbs hit the next two balls over the long-off fence. Gibbs' fourth strike came from a full pitch that went over the deep mid-wicket line. The fifth and sixth six Gibbs hit went over the long off and deep mid-wicket fence respectively. Gibbs scored 72 of 40 in that match which the Proteas eventually won by a massive 221 runs.

It was just a matter of a few words that English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff had to say that pumped up Indian Yuvraj Singh, when the reckless left-handed went into carnage mode a few minutes later, smoking pacer Stuart Broad all over the Durban park. Yuvraj Singh attacked Broad on September 19, 2007, turning it into a nightmare for the English paceman. After hitting the first maximum over the cow corner, Yuvraj tossed the second ball stylishly over the backward square leg fence. Yuvraj then nicely hit the third ball over the extra cover and hit the fourth over the point boundary. The fifth and sixth six went over mid-wicket and wide wide mid-on, as Yuvraj became the first Indian to hit 6 sixes in international cricket and the first in T20 cricket. Yuvraj scored fifty in that match on just 12 balls. That still stands as the fastest fifty in T20 format. India won the match by 18 runs. Kieron Pollard: Bowler – Akila Dananjaya (Sri Lanka) in 1st bilateral T20I in 2021

Striking power Kieron Pollard was in demolition mode on Thursday in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Antigua. In the chase of a moderate total of 132, the hosts were reeling from 62 for 4, when spinner Akila Dananjaya claimed a memorable hat-trick that saw Chris Gayle's scalp get a first ball duck. But Dananjaya's joy didn't last as Windies skipper Pollard arrived at the crease and took the match away in an instant. Dananjaya's hat-trick was followed by a demolition job by Pollard when the Trinidadian fired all guns into the spinner. The rare 6-sixes incident occurred in the last over of the power play, when Pollard took full advantage of the power play restrictions. After slamming the first border for a long time, Pollard immediately went into town to hit the screen. The next strike was over the wide long fence, followed by a hit over the deep center of the wicket area. The last two sixes hit by Pollard were straight across the ground and over the deep fence in the center of the wicket. Thanks to the Pollard chaos, the Windies hit the target of 132 in just 13.1 overs.







