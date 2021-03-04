Agawam, West Springfield high schools ready for the start of football

The calendars aren’t the only thing that’s different about this football season.

The roar of the crowd will be a lot quieter, traveling teams will be a bit smaller, schedules will be much shorter, but at least they’ve found a way to play.

Both Agawam and West Springfield are participating in the United States’ Fall II season for a handful of sports, including football, which began practice this week and will play a shortened season of five or six games between March 19 and the end of April.

The enthusiasm for athletics is absolutely great, said David Stratton, athletics director at Agawam High School. They are very grateful that they can do anything. They seem grateful to be able to participate. I know I am grateful, believe me.

As in other sports, where the need to minimize travel times has mixed up the usual conference tuning, Agawam and West Springfield will play most of their games in a five-team bubble. The other three participants are Amherst, East Longmeadow and Longmeadow. Stratton said he expects one or two non-bubble games to be assigned by planners from the Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

The Brownies and Terriers will have a chance to renew their longstanding football rivalry, but fans won’t be able to fill West Springfields Clark Field, this year’s host, as they normally would on Thanksgiving. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association follows the guidelines of the State Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, which allow only two adult spectators per athlete. For Fall II, guidelines have been relaxed to include athletes’ siblings. Stratton noted that although the governor’s office recently announced that indoor sports venues with a capacity of 50 percent could open, EEA rules have not yet changed.

It may change before we start playing, Stratton said. If new guidance is released, we adapt to the new guidance.

Agawams Harmon A. Smith Stadium can seat 1,500 in the permanent stands alone, and Stratton said he would welcome the visiting athletes’ parents and siblings, if local rules of the visiting teams permit. West Springfield High School athletic director Glenn Doulette said he will determine his attendance policy with the city’s council of health before the games begin.

Both Doulette and Stratton said they hope the declining infection rates will eventually allow them to welcome more students and families of athletes to the stands. They added that game-to-game attendance policies could change to accommodate restrictions set by the visiting teams’ public health officials.

To minimize the exposure of athletes on the sidelines and during bus trips, visiting teams are only allowed to bring 40 athletes to each match. Doulette said West Springfield will only bring in the players with a reasonable chance of playing in the game. The rest time is shortened to just 10 minutes.

Starting the football season late in winter brings some weather-related challenges, Doulette said. Rather than worrying about the sun and the August heat, coaches should adjust their preseason practices to protect athletes from frostbite, and closely monitor their physical distance to avoid an isolated COVID-19 infection throughout team offside.

Stratton said the colder temperatures of March and April mean games are likely to be played in daylight, either on Friday afternoon or during the daytime on Saturday.

The season must end on April 28, so that the training for the spring sports season can start on time. That means there are no post-season games or state championships in Fall II sports, Stratton said.

Football isn’t the only sport playing a Fall II schedule to make up for a skipped season. Both high schools indoor track teams will also compete in outdoor encounters in April. Doulette said he expects the team to receive five weeks of training, including this week, followed by about three outdoor dual encounters in an ad-hoc competition of four schools. There will be no regional indoor meeting this year, nor a state meeting.

Cheerleading teams from Agawam and West Springfield are also competing in Fall II. Agawam will also sponsor unified basketball, a team consisting of players with and without intellectual disabilities. Wrestling, normally a winter sport, will be played in the spring, if at all.

Stratton said he hopes spring teams can play a full season, including state championships. Those teams saw their seasons canceled last year, when the COVID-19 restrictions began.

Agawam School Committee members said they were pleased to see the MIAA and local administrators find a way to give football, united basketball, cheerleading and indoor athletes a chance to compete this year, even if it’s a shorter season with no chance. at a championship. .

Any bit of normalcy is good, said Wendy Rua, a member of the school committee and high school parent. The kids need this.

Doulette said in West Springfield that he had seen the positive effect athletics has on his athletes, most of whom sat in remote-only classrooms from the start of the school year to the end of February, coming to campus only for fall or late February. winter sport.

I think that’s a lifeline for some kids, Doulette said. Just the ability to be with friends, do something they enjoy, I think that was a great experience. It was all about winning and losing for these kids, but just being here, my motto was: Being able to play every day was a win.