4 Syracuse ice hockey players named on All-CHA teams





Get the latest Syracuse news delivered straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here Jessica DiGirolamo, Abby Moloughney, Allison Small and Hannah Johnson have all won the end-of-season award for 2020-21 College Hockey Americas, the conference announced on Wednesday. Syracuse finished the season with an 8-6-1 conference record and a win percentage of .567, securing the fourth seed in the CHA tournament. DiGirolamo was named Defender of the Year and was selected in the CHA’s first team. With 16 points, DiGirolamo led all CHA defenders in points and was ranked fifth in points per game by a defender. She led all of Syracuse’s skaters with nine goals, most of which came from a five-goal weekend against Lindenwood. DiGirolamo finished her senior season with 26 career goals, a record among defenders. The Syracuses scoring leader, Moloughney, was awarded the CHA’s Best Defensive Forward and was named to the CHA’s second team. Like DiGirolamo, Moloughney’s 21 points finished in the top 10 of the league in the league table and is ranked 1st nationally. Moloughney ended the season with a seven-game streak. Small was also named after the CHA’s second team. Small earned her weekly CHA award after Syracuses drove over Robert Morris in two games to close out the regular season. The two wins forced Small to give up just two goals as he posted a career-high 49 saves in the Oranges’ 3-1 February 26 win, the program’s fourth-best performance in its 13-year history. After being transferred from Quinnipiac to Syracuse midway through her sophomore year, Small became the sixth goalkeeper in program history to surpass the 1000 save milestone and also holds the Oranges save rate record at 0.925. Johnson was named to the CHA’s All-Rookie team. With three goals, Johnson is tied for second in scoring goals among defenders, ending the regular season with six points. This is the fifth consecutive season in which the Dutch have gotten a player for the All-Rookie team. The freshman scored her first career goal in a 2-1 loss against Robert Morris. Johnson leads all rookies in blocked shots with 12 and enters the post season with four runs in her last three games. Contact Alex: [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos