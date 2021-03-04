Gordon Gatheral of Chelmsford named Regional Volunteer of the Year at Pride of Table Tennis Awards





Chelmsford’s Gordon Gatheral in action. Submitted for publication in the Essex Chronicle Chelmsfords Gordon Gatheral has been named Regional Volunteer of the Year at the 2020/21 Pride of Table Tennis Awards for his contribution to the sport of table tennis. Volunteers are the heartbeat of table tennis, and the award gives the community the opportunity to nominate and celebrate volunteers for their valuable, outstanding and often unseen contributions to the sport over the past 12 months. Gatheral has now received this prestigious award from Table Tennis England. The Regional Award follows the previous Local Award, and Gatheral is now eligible for the National Award, which will be decided in June 2021. The award recognizes Gatherals volunteering for a range of table tennis activities, including: Junior coaching at different locations.

Reorganizing and reformatting the Chelmsford & District Table Tennis League to be operational in September 2020 in a secure Covid-19 structure.

Management and development of the Chelmsford Junior League.

Running a successful Bat & Chat social table tennis club. The local Bat & Chat group was founded in 2018 by Gatheral in partnership with Table Tennis England and Chelmsford City Council. Over the past 12 months, he has grown the group from eight to ten participants to more than 70 registered players. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, Gatheral had moved the group to a larger sports center and regularly filled 22 table tennis tables with retired and otherwise non-working players, providing a lot of fun and exercise, as well as a path to competitive sports. The partnership with the table tennis youth of Chelmsford, Essex has resulted in a significant increase in junior participation in the league system, up 40% year-on-year to 29 individual junior teams in five separate divisions. This gives the juniors the chance to play at the right level and keep all matches as competitive as possible, which in turn improves the interest and retention of the player. Gatheral attends match afternoons on Sunday and ensures that all matches run efficiently and that all parents are trained in scoring and refereeing matches. Put your neighborhood in the spotlight by becoming an Area Ambassador. Click here to learn more

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos