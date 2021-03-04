Sports
Fans asked for the name of the KZN Inland cricket team
Jason Sathiaseelan, KwaZulu-Natal Inland Cricket Union boss.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Cricket Union has called on locals to participate in the nomination of the new professional cricket club, which will be based in Pietermaritzburg.
After many years of campaigning as a semi-professional side, the local franchise will move into professional circles from May, when Cricket South Africa’s new structure takes effect.
Jason Sathiaseelan, boss of KZN Inland, said they are excited about the recent developments and that they now need to come up with a name that describes the area and the people the team represents.
He said it was important for the City Oval Stadium team to give fans the opportunity to be a part of something great as a way of thanking you for their support.
HOW TO ENTER
People can email their name suggestions to [email protected] or send a WhatsApp to 083 459 0329.
“We naturally want the community and the people of Inland to be involved in the naming of the team as we would like to see their support in the future and this is their team,” said Sathiaseelan.
“Cricket matches in Inland have always been well supported and we believe it is only fair that the new team involve the community in the team naming.”
Sathiaseelan said there will be a good reward for the person who comes up with a successful name for the team.
“The new team will have a new jersey coming out and the person whose name will be chosen will be the first supporter to own the team jersey,” he said.
“We are looking for a name that reflects not only Maritzburg, but Inland as well, as we provide cricket across the region.”
“We are looking for a name that reflects not only Maritzburg, but Inland as well, as we provide cricket across the region.”
Sathiaseelan said having a professional side in the region means that many beginner cricketers in the area now have a good chance of making the big time.
This means the pipeline is a lot shorter because if you do well in club cricket or school cricket, you now have the chance to play professional cricket for this new team, instead of having to play semi-professional cricket before and then moving away. to play for the dolphins. “
