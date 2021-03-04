Connect with us

Sidelines: Expect central Maine’s hockey tournament, the ‘Covid Cup’, to have a playoff feel

Kennebec’s Sam Lloyd, left, hits Gardiner’s Garrett Doyle in the face during a Feb. 8 game in Hallowell. Andy Molloy / Kennebec Journal Buy this photo

HALLOWELL Hockey people like to stick to the script and prefer clichés to inflating tires. For a refresher, Google Tim Thomas, Roberto Luongo and 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

So when news surfaced last week of an inaugural (and hopefully last ever) “Covid Cup,” the sample of quotes from Maines high school central hockey coaches aroused some suspicion about this goal. In the absence of a statewide playoff this winter, conventional wisdom seemed to suggest that they were all just happy with a few more games and grateful for the opportunity to keep playing.

You couldn’t help but laugh, imagining the same guys suppressing giggles among themselves as they tried to keep their collective faces straight.

Do not buy it.

Everyone comes to compete, of course, said Messalonskee head coach Dennis Martin. Everyone is trying to win it here. When you are a real competitor and a winner, you want to go out to compete and not just go through the moves.

Martin knows a thing or two about late season hockey.

He was a three-time state coach at Waterville, including back-to-back Class B state titles in 2016-2017.

Starting Thursday evening, six programs in central Maine will compete in the ‘Covid Cup’. The teams are divided into two divisions of three teams, where they all play against each other once in their division in round-robin format. The two teams that win their respective groups will compete for the “Covid Cup” in a one-match championship.

Messalonskee, Capital Region and Gardiner will comprise one division; Cony / Hall-Dale / Monmouth / Erskine, Camden Hills and Kennebec will be the others.

All games will be held at the Camden National Bank Ice Vault, with doubleheaders scheduled for Thursday, Saturday and Monday to complete the round robin stages.

No state championship trophies will be awarded during the final on Wednesday, and no spectators will be in attendance. There will be no bells, buzzers or police patrolling the stands for that one fan who takes his or her fun a little too far at the expense of a group of high school kids.

But that doesn’t mean the games won’t have a playoff vibe.

Cony seniors Bobby Stolt, left, Cooper Swan, Tyrell Sousa and Quincy Tobias are recognized for a February 27 match at the Camden National Bank Ice Vault in Hallowell. Joe Phelan / Kennebec Journal Buy this photo

If you know a thing or two about hockey insiders, aside from the ability to create a cliché for any occasion on a whim, it’s that when you put a piece of hardware up for the taking, things tend to step up on their own. At all levels of the game.

At the college level, holiday tournaments in the season bring out the best in players. Even in the National Hockey League, the All-Star Game format has been at its best in recent years with the acceptance of a 3v3 tournament pitting teams of All-Stars on par with their divisions.

Don’t you think it matters?

A 1-0 victory for the Pacific Division over the Atlantic Division in the 2016 All-Star Championship game came just a year after 29 goals were scored in the traditional All-Star game.

You just want to play one game at a time and come out and compete, Martin said. If you play hard … good things will happen.

That’s a hockey cliché worth falling behind.

