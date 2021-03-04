The Best Plays and Moments in Royals History – Part One

If play resumes in a few weeks, 2021 will be the 53rd season of Royals baseball. Being lucky enough to see them all, I thought it would be an easy project to put together the ten most important moments. It was not. After starting with a list by heart, I expanded it with some internet research and ended up with 22 games, plays, and special moments. It also revived many memories. George Brett was a special player. Bo Jackson was a special player. Those 2015 Royals were a joy to watch and Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer always seemed to be there at the greatest moments. I hope you enjoy reading this as much as you enjoy putting it together.

Let’s start with the honorable mention, in chronological order:

April 8, 1969 The first Royals game

Joe Keough hits a 12th inning single to rightfield, scoring Joe Foy and giving the Expansion Royals their first win, 4-3 over the mighty Minnesota Twins. Nobody in Kansas City knew what to expect from their expansion team. The fans had gotten used to the loss while the athletics were in town. Starting left fighter Lou Piniella had just been taken over in a trade a few days earlier. Regardless of. Piniella led off the Royals first with a double, the first hit in franchise history, and when Jerry Adair followed with a single, Sweet Lou came by to score the first run. The mighty Twins, led by Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva, Rod Carew and Graig Nettles, would win the American League West with a record of 97-65, but this day belonged to the Royals.

October 9, 1977 George comes forward, waving

In the bottom of the first inning of the deciding Game 5 of the ALCS, with one out and Hal McRae first, George Brett throws a triple over the head of Mickey Rivers. As Brett slides into third place, Yankee kicks third baseman Graig Nettles Brett, causing a huge brawl. I loved this piece for several reasons. First, unless you’ve been through it, it’s hard to understand the intensity of that rivalry. The Yankees had a bit of the Evil Empire’s bully vibe, and this piece showed that the Royals wouldn’t take any shit from them. Second, I love the way the late Thurman Munson fought his way into the scrum to lay on Brett to protect him from the crowd. Maybe these guys didn’t hate each other as much as we thought? I also like the sight of Billy Martin and Fred Patek standing outside the scrum with Martin’s arm draped around Freddie and telling Patek not to participate. And no one was sent away. They just dusted themselves off and started playing with the ball again.

October 6, 1978 – Uno, dos, tres – Game 3 of the 1978 ALCS at Yankee Stadium

George Brett, who hits a rare leadoff, shoots three consecutive solo homeruns from Catfish Hunter. I remember driving home from college that afternoon and listening to the game on the radio. The fifth inning had just ended, and Fred White said their New York three, George Brett three at the end of five. Unfortunately, the Yanks would win this game when Thurman Munson hit a monstrous homerun off Doug Bird in the bottom of the eighth to give New York the lead for good. The homerun would be the last post-season homer of Munson’s career, as he was tragically killed in a plane crash the following summer. Goose Gossage got a three-out save in the 6-5 victory in New York. The Yankees would win Game Four and the series 2-1 the next day, but everyone only remembers Brett and the Munson’s attack shot in Monument Park.

August 17, 1980 – Brett eclipses .400

In the bottom of the seventh inning, with a tie for two, in front of nearly 31,000 blistering and frenzied fans, George doubled into the opening left in the middle, scored Frank White and John Wathan to push his season average to .401. Brett went 4-for-4 that afternoon, with five RBI’s leading the Royals to an 8-3 victory. Brett kept his helmet on and held his arms in a V as the fans gave him a standing ovation. The Bretts average would peak at .407 after Aug. 26th game against Milwaukee when he knocked out the Brewers with a 5 for 5 performance. He would finish the season at .390, but in August 1980, many of us thought Brett would be the next man to hit .400.

October 11, 1985 Brett runs Royals past the Blue Jays, Game 3 of the ALCS

George has a 4-for-4 day at the plate, including two home runs and three RBI to lead KC to a 6 to 5 victory. George also made a huge play in the field in the third inning. With one out and Damaso Garcia on third base, Lloyd Moseby hit a hard helicopter to Brett. Brett made a spectacular stop behind the sack and turned in one movement and fired a strike at catcher Jim Sundberg, who tagged Garcia. Bret Saberhagen then picked Moseby out first to end the inning. If Brett fails to catch Garcia, the inning, game, and series may end differently.

August 26, 1991 – Sabes revolves around a no-hitter

From the moment he arrived at the age of 20 in 1984, Bret Saberhagen quickly became the Royals Ace. He won two Cy Young awards and pitched the Royals to the 1985 World Series title. On the evening of August 26th, in what was his last season in Kansas City, Saberhagen was near perfect. He eliminated the Chicago White Sox that night to record the lone no-hitter of his career and the last by a Royals-pitcher.

The lone error on the evening was an error in the fifth inning that was charged to left feeler Kirk Gibson on a ball hit by Dan Pasqua. The deep fly grazed off Gibson’s glove and was initially labeled a hit, but the official scorer, Del Black, ruled it a mistake after watching a replay. The game lasted two hours and thirty minutes, scoring a 90. Saberhagen would make just six more starts for the Royals before being shipped to the New York Mets in the off-season. Saberhagen also pitched a no-hitter in the 1982 California High School Championship game at Dodger Stadium.

October 12, 2015 Royals keep the line moving, Game Four of the ALDS against the Houston Astros

The Astros led this game 6-2 and entered the top of the eighth inning thanks to back-to-back homeruns by Carlos Correa and Colby Rasmus in the bottom of the seventh inning. With the Astros ahead of two games-to-one in the best of five series, things looked bleak for the Royals. I had taken a long lunch break to watch the game and when I got to eighth I slipped into the bathroom to freshen up before a despondent return to the office. When I got back to the TV, I noticed an amazing thing was happening.

Alex Rios led off with a single. Alcides Escobar singled. Ben Zobrist singled. Now, the bases got loaded for Lorenzo Cain and he delivered Rios with a single. Tony Sipp came on the field. Eric Hosmer greeted him with a single and Escobar scored. 6-4 Astros, bases still loaded, nobody out. I thought, as long as Ned doesn’t ask for a bunt, we can do this!

Kendrys Morales intervened against Sipp. Morales hit a custom doubles ball through the middle, but the baseball gods intervened. Somehow, the ball made a magical leap over the normally confident Correa’s glove and plunged into midfield. Zobrist scores! Cain scores! I almost hurt myself dancing for joy. Jarrod Dyson ran from Morales and promptly stole second place! Moose went down with a swing, but Drew Butera had a great at bat and walked. Butera! Alex Gordon grounded to second base, which Hosmer scored with the last salvo of the inning. Kansas City 7, Houston 6! In the top of the ninth, Hosmer hit a two-run homerun, only to make sure there was no doubt who the father was in this game. Wade Davis came to the rescue and the Royals lived one more day to play.

October 14, 2015 Kendrys puts the trash bins on ice Game Five of the ALDS against Houston

Who knew what Game Five might bring after their emotional rescue win in Game Four? Would Houston recover? Would Kansas City keep following their pace? 40,566 roaring fans stopped in Kauffman that night as Johnny Cueto went up the hill for the Royals. Houston jumped to a quick 2-0 lead, but the Royals cut it in half in the bottom of the fourth. Kansas City took the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a Rios double and Zobrist sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the eighth, it was still 4-2 Kansas City, but with the potent Astros-line-up, a two-run lead felt uncertain. Dallas Keuchel pitched the 8th for Houston. Escobar led off with a double to the right. Cain took a one-out walk. With two outs, Kendrys Morales stepped onto the plate and hit a low-breaking ball into the left-middle position on a 2-2 pitch for a three-run homerun and the party was on. Wade Davis came in in the ninth and when Paulo Orlando made a nice catch to George Springers who drove to the right for the last out, the Royals had made an unlikely comeback.

Next week: Great moments # 10 to # 6