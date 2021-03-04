Indian Premier League: Australian cricketer Moises Henriques sleeps in IPL auction, doubles Steve Smith

Moises Henriques, a 57-game veteran of the IPL, slept easily during last month’s auction.

Too easy really.

The 34-year-old, who made his debut in the IPL in 2009, fell asleep thinking he would be picked up for a base prize at this year’s tournament.

The phone also started to heat up early the next morning, but even that didn’t make the experienced all-rounder curious.

I did not expect to be picked up at all, Henriques said cricket.com.au

It wasn’t until I woke up to go to the bathroom that I noticed I saw a few messages congratulating on the pickup and I thought, that’s nice, and I was trying to get back to sleep as soon as possible.

I just assumed I would have picked up on the base (A $ 177,354).

Ping.

Except that was far from the case, with the Sydney Sixers captain making significantly more when Punjab Kinds and Royal Challengers Bangalore were in a bidding war.

It wasn’t until I woke up in the morning that I realized how much I was going for Henriques remembered cricket.com.au

Ultimately, Henriques was raised for A $ 745,000.

Not bad for a night’s sleep.

He will play fellow countrymen Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith at the club.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith could only settle for A $ 389,000 as Ricky Pontings Dehli Capitals managed to land him for a bargain after being released by Rajasthan Royals.

Henriques was in the best shape of his career, breaking his third century of shield for the Blues in their draw against Victoria and playing for Australia in their three-game T20 series against India last December.

The Blues (21) are second on the Sheffield Shield ladder and are five points behind the Queensland Bulls.

Whether he will be available for the Blues later in the season has yet to be determined, with the IPL starting on April 11.

Henriques is not with the Australian team in New Zealand for their T20 series after being selected for the now canceled Test and ODI tour of South Africa.

But the all-rounder is still hoping to push his case in the IPL for October’s T20 World Cup in India.

By not playing, someone else gets that chance and rightly so, Henriques said.

But (the IPL) is more T20 cricket, more white ball cricket for me to play and learn from. If I do get that chance (for Australia) in the future, then I am ready.

