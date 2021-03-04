Girls top ice hockey performers / games to watch

Connect with us

Kelly Benson, New Canaan: The senior forward assisted on both New Canaan goals when the Rams beat Greenwich 2-0 for the second time in five days Saturday at the Darien Ice House.

Devon and Teagan Cavalier, Trumbull / St. Joseph: The sisters had a great night, combining for six goals and seven assists in the Eagles’ 11-5 win over Stamford / Westhill / Staples last Thursday. Teagan, a sophomore, scored twice and had five assists for seven points, and Devon, a junior, scored four goals and had two assists for six points.

Morgan Dall, Greenwich: The junior collected 45 saves in a 2-0 defeat to New Canaan Saturday night at the Darien Ice House.

Avery Dayton, Join Co-Op: The sophomore had a hat-trick to lead the Panthers in a 5-1 win over the Hamden co-op on Wednesday.

Maddie Epke, Guilford: Epke, a junior, hit a milestone with her 100th career goal in Guilford’s 9-6 win over the Daniel Hand co-op on Saturday. Epke led the Grizzlies by eight points, scoring five goals, and providing three assists.

Mackenzie Gardner, West Haven / SHA: The senior co-captain led the West Haven defense, having blocked 10 shots in a pair of wins this week. She also handed out an assist to help West Haven / SHA stay unbeaten at 5-0.

Meadow Gilchrist, Stamford / Westhill / Staples: Gilchrist, a senior, had two goals and two assists when SWS defeated the Fairfield cooperative 4-3 against Terry Conners Rink on Monday. Trailing SWS 3-2, she assisted Paige Tuccinardi’s equalizer with 14:10 remaining. Gilchrist then scored the game winner with 5:57 to play.

McKenna Harden, New Canaan: A senior co-captain, Harden led some major defensive efforts when the Rams knocked out Greenwich 2-0 in back-to-back games last week. The defensive corps consists of freshmen Lexie Tully and Maisie Koo, sophomore Amanda Benson and junior Alla Duane.

Jenna Hunt, West Haven / SHA: Hunt had a hat-trick helping West Haven / SHA topple the Masuk co-op 5-2 on Friday at Shelton.

In the Kniffin, Darien: Kniffin, a senior co-captain, had a hat-trick when the Blue Wave rolled to a 9-0 win over Trumbull / St. Joseph on Saturday in Shelton.

Tori LaCroix, Simsbury: Senior LaCroix came through with a senior night shutout and made 16 saves in a 3-0 win over the Suffield co-op. Simsbury remains unbeaten this season.

Teagan Mabrysmith, Suffield Cooperative: The Wildcats’ second goalkeeper collected 43 saves and earned her second shutout of the season when Suffield topped the Avon co-op 2-0 last Friday.

Megan McCarthy, Trumbull / St. Joseph: The senior co-captain delivered a hat-trick on Sunday in Trumbull’s 9-1 win over the Wilton / Norwalk cooperative. Sophomore Teagan Cavaliere and Amanda Lepore each had two goals and one assist.

Eva Smith, come in in co-op: The The Panthers junior goalkeeper stopped 24 of 25 shots last Wednesday to take a 5-1 win over Hamden.

Molly Walsh, Simsbury: Walsh scored the tying run with one second left in the regulations, and Mackenzie Chapman scored 30 seconds in extra time as the Trojans rallied for a dramatic 2-1 win over the ETB Storm last Thursday.

GAMES TO WATCH

Suffield vs. ETB Storm at Newington Ice Arena, Friday, 8:30 PM: Suffield closed ETB 4-0 in a first meeting, and the Storm will appear to be. ETB is 3-5, with three out of five losses coming from one goal.

West Haven / SHA vs. Amity co-op on Astorino Rink, Saturday, 6.30pm: One of three undefeated girls’ hockey teams in the state, the West Haven / SHA co-op, clicked and won every game with multiple goals. Starting Thursday, the Sharks will play four games in six days, and Amity, second in last year’s SCC, is a big challenge.

New Canaan vs. Darien at Darien Ice House, Saturday, 8 PM: This match-up always has a champion feel. The two rivals have combined to win the last four state titles and clashed in last year’s FCIAC final, won by the Wave. This is the second of three meetings between the two teams.

Greenwich v Trumbull / St. Joseph at The Rinks in Shelton, 8:30 pm: This wouldn’t have been a featured game at the start of the season, but Trumbull / St. Joseph has moved forward despite a short bench. The Eagles topped Greenwich 2-1 earlier this season and the Cards would love to take some revenge here.

Guilford vs. West Haven / SHA on Bennett Rink, Tuesday, 5pm: A possible preview of the SCC championship game shows defending champion Guilford playing the undefeated West Haven / SHA. The Sharks made it to the first meeting 5-3, but Guilford, led by Maddie Epke, is the defending conference champion.

Darien vs. New Canaan at Darien Ice House, Tuesday, 7.30pm: The rivals will not get any rest this week, as they are ready for the second time in four days.

Suffield co-op vs. Avon co-op at Newington Ice Arena, Wednesday, 3:55 PM: Suffield and Avon are in joint second place in the CCC standings and meet for the third time this season. Suffield has won the first two games with 5-1 and 2-0.

