Jungkook plans to do 1 thing to become a better songwriter

BTSs Jungkook has many talents. In the group he is known as a talented singer and dancer. When not working, Jungkook has also shown his skills in art, gaming and sports.

However, something Jungkook is interested in working more on is songwriter. He recently revealed to fans that he has a plan to improve his songwriting skills.

How often does Jungkook write songs?

BTS has a lot to say about their music and performances. The group often takes part in choreography and songwriting.

BTS rappers RM, Suga and J-Hopeare are quite active in music composition. They regularly contribute their own lyrics to songs.

While Jungkook doesn’t have as many songwriting credits as the rappers, he has written nearly 20 songs for the group. Some of their singles, such as No More Dream, We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2, and Run, listed Jungkook as a songwriter.

Jungkook reveals he wants to do 1 thing to become a better songwriter

Jungkook appears to be looking to improve his songwriting skills, and in a recent one livestream, he explained his plan to fans.

When a fan asked Jungkook if he was currently reading a book, he said, I should. Recently I had the opportunity to have dinner with Mr. Bang [BTSs companys CEO, Bang Si-Hyuk]I asked him how I can write lyrics better.

Jungkook said he saw that Bang and RM, who are known to be great songwriters, read a lot. However, Bang also told Jungkook that not everyone will find reading interesting, especially if they don’t have something specific they like to read about.

Jungkook explained: If you are interested in booklets, say: I am interested in table tennis. But I’m not good at it. I have not played. And I read a book about it, I could suddenly feel that table tennis is fun. But for those who are not interested in table tennis, they will not find it interesting. He said it is similar to that. When there is no specific trigger, it is difficult to love books.

Still, Jungkook still wants to find a way to read more to improve his songwriting skills.

Jungkook also has a trick to improve his singing skills

Jungkook’s singing skills have received a lot of praise from many people, and he has a trick to improve it.

In a live stream from 2018, he shared that he only sings karaoke to practice singing. Karaoke companies are very popular in South Korea and many East Asian countries. They are also affordable and anyone can rent a room to sing karaoke alone or with friends.

I want to go to a karaoke room, Jungkook said. It really helps you improve your singing skills as you don’t have to worry about what others think. I usually go alone and sing all the songs I want.

Jungkook said he won’t let fans know when he visits a karaoke place, but if anyone happens to recognize him, he’d be happy to say hello.