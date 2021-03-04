Matt Nagy reveals what he’s looking for in the Chicago Bears starting quarterback in 2021





The only quarterback the Bears have under contract for the 2021 season is veteran Nick Foles. Pace declined to reveal whether the team would be interested in re-signing Mitchell Trubisky, who would become an unrestricted free agent. A year ago, the Bears took over Foles from the Jaguars in exchange for a compensatory fourth-round pick. Trubisky won a training camp game for the runway, but was placed in favor of Foles midway through the third game of the season in Atlanta. Foles threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes to rally the Bears for a 30-26 victory over the Falcons. But he later struggled while losing four consecutive starts. Foles was injured in a week 10 loss to the Vikings and was replaced by Trubisky, who led the Bears to three consecutive wins, eventually earning them a wildcard berth. Fast forward to 2021 and the Bears survey NFL and college quarterbacks in preparation for free agency and draft. After serving at the University of Delaware and seven seasons in the Arena Football League, Nagy is enjoying his role in the evaluation process. “I’ve always been a quarterback,” said Nagy. “I’ve played the position all my life. I like to evaluate the position and see what other players are doing well and not well, and how it fits in with where we stand. “Right now we’re literally in the middle of everything and so much: ‘What if this? What if that?’ And our job is to make sure we dot the i’s and cross our t’s together; everyone, not just Ryan and me [but] the coaches, the staff [department], and talking through different scenarios. “For me, I love the process. I really enjoy it. I feel like over time, selfishly to myself, there is confirmation in that part. That part is what turns me on.” Teams with a top-10 pick in the draft are seemingly in a better position than the Bears, who select 20th, to draft a top quarterback or trade their first round to get a veteran. Nevertheless, Nagy remains confident that the Bears will have multiple options. “There are several,” said Nagy. “We can’t get into that right now. There are a lot of different what-if things. If it’s quarterback X, Y or Z, including the guys we discussed with Mitchell and Nick, what do we need to do to improve this? “Ultimately, we need to score more points. We need to score more touchdowns no matter what.”

