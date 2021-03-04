Sports
Borders are “limitless,” says the chief of American cricket
USA Cricket president Paraag Marathe believes the United States has the potential to become a global player despite its current humble status.
The US aims to become a full member of the International Cricket Council by 2030 and hopes to launch the Major League Cricket Twenty20 competition in 2022.
Marathe, who has chaired USA Cricket since 2018, believes that two key “data points” underscore the game’s tremendous potential in America.
“You are talking about the second largest sport in the world and it is launched on the number one media market in the world,” he told AFP.
Cricket has a long history in the United States – played before and after the independence of Britain’s former colonial power.
In 1844, the first official international game was held in New York, where an American team faced Canada, but the game faded as baseball grew.
Determined to make the game a mainstream sport in the United States, the intrepid cricket chiefs released an ambitious blueprint last year.
Marathe said he got a sense of just how serious a player the US could get when he attended a meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in London in 2019.
“We were one of over 100 associate or full members there and yet we were the 10,000 pound gorilla in the room,” he said in an online interview from his California office.
Everyone looked at us from the corner of their eye.
“Yes, we were still an affiliate member of a small store, but everyone recognized the potential that the US has to become a full member and a global force in the sport.”
ICC’s top table currently consists of the 12 test countries. Afghanistan and Ireland became full members in 2017.
– Major League Cricket –
A testing ground for the sport’s potential in the United States will come with the launch of the Major League Cricket T20 competition with six franchises.
Marathe said the fast Twenty20 format was ideally suited to the American sports taste in one crucial aspect: time.
“The way Americans consume American sports is generally in a three-hour to two and a half hour format, whether it’s NFL, baseball, basketball, ice hockey,” he said.
“They’re all in that time frame, it’s very congruent to how we consume American sports.”
And he said being in the largest media market in the world presented a myriad of opportunities.
“You don’t need to know about cricket,” he said. “It could be anything, it could be a widget ball … it smells of opportunity if we do this right.”
There were false days for the sport in America before, but Marathe said there were encouraging signs, with impressive TV ratings for the 2019 World Cup Final between England and New Zealand.
In addition to his cricket position, Marathe has other high-profile sporting roles. He is president of 49ers Enterprises at the NFL franchise and vice chairman of Premier League side Leeds United.
However, the son of Indian immigrants has had a hard time convincing his family that sports administration is a real career.
“It probably wasn’t until I became president of USA Cricket that their minds changed,” he said. “Until then they thought it was still a hobby.
“This was the first thing that made my relatives in India realize I had a real job.”
pi / jw / td
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]