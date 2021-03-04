Borders are “limitless,” says the chief of American cricket

USA Cricket president Paraag Marathe believes the United States has the potential to become a global player despite its current humble status.

The US aims to become a full member of the International Cricket Council by 2030 and hopes to launch the Major League Cricket Twenty20 competition in 2022.

Marathe, who has chaired USA Cricket since 2018, believes that two key “data points” underscore the game’s tremendous potential in America.

“You are talking about the second largest sport in the world and it is launched on the number one media market in the world,” he told AFP.

Cricket has a long history in the United States – played before and after the independence of Britain’s former colonial power.

In 1844, the first official international game was held in New York, where an American team faced Canada, but the game faded as baseball grew.

Determined to make the game a mainstream sport in the United States, the intrepid cricket chiefs released an ambitious blueprint last year.

Marathe said he got a sense of just how serious a player the US could get when he attended a meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in London in 2019.

“We were one of over 100 associate or full members there and yet we were the 10,000 pound gorilla in the room,” he said in an online interview from his California office.

Everyone looked at us from the corner of their eye.

“Yes, we were still an affiliate member of a small store, but everyone recognized the potential that the US has to become a full member and a global force in the sport.”

ICC’s top table currently consists of the 12 test countries. Afghanistan and Ireland became full members in 2017.

– Major League Cricket –

A testing ground for the sport’s potential in the United States will come with the launch of the Major League Cricket T20 competition with six franchises.

Marathe said the fast Twenty20 format was ideally suited to the American sports taste in one crucial aspect: time.

“The way Americans consume American sports is generally in a three-hour to two and a half hour format, whether it’s NFL, baseball, basketball, ice hockey,” he said.

“They’re all in that time frame, it’s very congruent to how we consume American sports.”

And he said being in the largest media market in the world presented a myriad of opportunities.

“You don’t need to know about cricket,” he said. “It could be anything, it could be a widget ball … it smells of opportunity if we do this right.”

There were false days for the sport in America before, but Marathe said there were encouraging signs, with impressive TV ratings for the 2019 World Cup Final between England and New Zealand.

In addition to his cricket position, Marathe has other high-profile sporting roles. He is president of 49ers Enterprises at the NFL franchise and vice chairman of Premier League side Leeds United.

However, the son of Indian immigrants has had a hard time convincing his family that sports administration is a real career.

“It probably wasn’t until I became president of USA Cricket that their minds changed,” he said. “Until then they thought it was still a hobby.

“This was the first thing that made my relatives in India realize I had a real job.”

