UT footballers say they were forced to stay on the field for ‘The Eyes of Texas’ to appease angry donors, fans

AUSTIN (Texas TribuneAthletic officials at the University of Texas told Longhorn soccer players in October that they should stay on the field for The Eyes of Texas after the game, singing along with fans because donors were upset by athletes protesting the game day tradition. two Longhorn footballers told The Texas Tribune.

Previously, some college athletes had chosen not to participate after multiple games, as the song had become a flash point over the summer, especially for black college athletes, given the alma mater’s historical ties to campus minstrel shows.

Emails show wealthy donors threatened to bring in donations if the University of Texas dropped the Eyes of Texas song



The footballers said that in a meeting with the players after the game in Oklahoma, athletics officials referred to emails from donors who said the protests could affect their employment prospects after graduation. At least one other player, former defensive linebacker Caden Sterns, made a similar claim in a tweet on Monday, but declined to be interviewed.

They said you don’t have to sing it. But you have to stay on the field. You guys should go there and at least show the fans’ appreciation for coming out and seeing you play, junior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said in a phone interview Tuesday.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian: The Eyes of Texas is our school song



Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said on Wednesday that he had not heard that donors or alumni had threatened employment opportunities, adding that he was concerned that players were impressed. He denied that players were forced to stay on the field.

We just asked for their help, no one was forced or obliged to do so, he said in a statement.

But the players said the mandate showed them that college officials preferred donor wishes over the members of the team, some of whom had been in opposition last summer and fell over their rejection of the song.

Keep up to date with education news with our weekly newsletter

It really was an eye-opening, Overshown said. These are some powerful people who come to see you play who can prevent you from getting a job in the state of Texas. It was shocking that they said that. To this day I still think back to the moment. They really used that as a threat to make us try to do what they wanted us to do.

A second player, who was on the team during the 2020 season, shared a similar memory of meeting the Tribune. That player asked not to be named for fear of retaliation from the university and donors. He said it was Del Conte who told the players that backers were unhappy and threatened to withdraw financial support.

He kept saying these guys provide this for you. He said, We have donors talking about raising money from the Southern End Zone [stadium addition project], who are discontinuing their donations, said the second player.

Overshown declined to name the athletic officials, but the second player said it was former head coach Tom Herman and Del Conte who conveyed the donor’s feelings.

Del Conte denied that he had made such a statement or that donors had passed on those comments.

I have never said this, nor would I say this to a student athlete, and I have never heard it from donors or alumni. My message has always been about unity. I’m disappointed if something someone else said to our student athletes made them feel that way. That worries me, he said in an emailed statement. I have spoken to several student athletes about this and am happy to speak to everyone to let them know this is not true. I’ve seen our alumni only work to support our student athletes.

Herman, who left college after being fired in January, was unavailable for comment.

The Dallas Morning Newspreviously reported that students were told to stay on the field for The Eyes during the post-game meeting with Del Conte and Herman in Oklahoma, when former quarterback Sam Ehlinger made headlines for being alone on the field during the post-game tradition when players usually play the alma mater number with fans.

At the time, Del Conte said he was clarifying his expectations for players.

I want to make it clear that I have had many conversations with our head coaches outlining my expectations that our teams show appreciation for our university, fans and supporters by standing together as a united group for The Eyes as we work on this issue , Del Conte wrote in his weekly message to fans at the time.

Sterns, the former defensive back, tweeted on Monday that donors had threatened players’ future job prospects.

My teammates and I were threatened by some alumni that we would have to find a job outside of Texas if we didn’t participate,He wrote.

Sterns declined to comment on this article, saying he was focused on the NFL draft.

I have nothing but love for UT and Texas, I just want to help make it a better place as much as possible, he told the Tribune via a direct message on Twitter.

His tweet was in response to a Tribune article it found that at least 75 alumni and donors sent emails to UT-Austin president Jay Hartzell threatening to withdraw funding if the university abolished the Eyes of Texas.

The song has been the center of a firestorm since last summer, when athletes and students called on the school to stop singing after games. The song played to the tune of “I’ve been working on the railroad” has been played on campus minstrel shows in the past, and the title is linked to a saying by Confederate Army Commander Robert E. Lee.

Overshown, who was one of the more outspoken players, briefly boycotted team training in early July, but returned after UT-Austin announced a series of changes in response to calls from students about improving racial equality on campus.

Emails the Tribune received in a public request revealed that many alumni, backers, and fans were outraged by images of Ehlinger only after the Oklahoma post-game song. The rest of the team had withdrawn from the field. (Ehlinger said later that he just lingered on the field to talk to coaches.)

The photos I see on social media of Sam Ehlinger standing alone after the match with his horns on the fight song made me feel sick, one person who identified as a 25-year subscription holder wrote to Hartzell. Their name was edited by UT-Austin, citing open filing laws protecting certain donor identities.

These young men came to college and knew very well what was expected of them … one of these things has ALWAYS been to respect college and its traditions. Take it or leave it. How dare they accept scholarships and disrespect this university with their pettiness

Multiple emails sent to the president from June to the end of October urged college officials to punish students who broke tradition.

You tell those students who don’t want to play, they’re out of the band and let the others play, wrote Linden R. Welsch, class of 1969, to Hartzell after it was announced the Longhorn Band would not play alma mater after the football game against Baylor University. This is the same problem you have with the soccer team. You let the prisoners run the shelter. You let political correctness / social justice or whatever take over and have lost control. It’s stupid and a total lack of leadership.

Welsch, who calls The Alcalde alumni magazine a university donor of Life Member, told the Tribune that the email summarized his concerns and he had no additional comments.

On Tuesday morning, Hartzell released a statement in response to the Tribunes ‘article about donors’ emails.

People who target our students with hateful views do not represent the values ​​of the Longhorn community, he said. A few extremist views in the sample of emails reported by the Texas Tribune don’t speak to the 540,000 proud Longhorn alumni who actively support our students and university. Of the many emails I received this fall, a very small number contained comments that were truly repugnant and hateful. I categorically reject them, and they do not affect any aspect of our decision-making.

Just because we don’t all agree on our school song doesn’t mean we don’t all belong.

Of the 300 emails sent to the president’s office between June and October, only 11 explicitly urged Hartzell to rid the school of the song. About 70% pleaded and demanded that the song stay. The rest did not give an opinion to remove or keep the number.

UT-Austin senior Connor ONeill, a co-director of the Longhorn Athletic Agency, a group that gives a voice to student athletes within the student government, said student leaders were largely unhappy with Hartzells’ statement.

In fact, President Hartzell said these were just a few thousand fans, but the problem is you know those few people are the ones with a lot of power, he said. They are the donors who give millions of dollars and the ones who say shut up and dribble.

Hartzell said the Eyes of Texas History Committee, which was organized to study the history of the songs, will publish its report next week. He said the university community can continue the conversation about the number if equipped with a set of common facts.

Two weeks after the team meeting last October, the Texas Longhorns played against Baylor University in Austin and won. After the game, the entire team walked over to the fan section to listen while an audio recording of The Eyes of Texas played. The Longhorn Band couldn’t find enough members to play the necessary instruments, another controversy that sparked another wave of angry donor emails.

For Overshown, standing on the field after the game against Baylor was another moment of clarity.

It made me realize what people here will do with money, Overshown said. The fact that someone said they were 100% behind us, but still it’s about money and the donors and what they want, it’s a whole different story.

As the song played, he grabbed one knee.

Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin and Baylor University have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a non-profit, unbiased news organization funded in part by donations from members, foundations, and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no part in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a completelist of them here

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at www.texastribune.org. The Texas Tribune is a non-profit, unbiased media organization that educates – and connects with – Texans about public policy, politics, government, and state-wide issues.