Fuss over the ‘ridiculous’ controversy over the ATP ranking

Roger Federer (pictured) will most likely benefit from the ongoing freeze of the ATP ranking system. (Getty Images)

Tennis fans are left confused after the ATP announced they would extend the freeze to the ranking points system, which was introduced last year.

The coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc in the sports world last year, and in March 2020, the ATP and WTA announced it would introduce a new ranking system when the tennis schedule came to a halt.

Player rankings were frozen and a ‘best-of’ system was introduced.

A player would keep his points from previous tournaments until March 2019 if he was unable or unwilling to participate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This benefited players such as Ash Barty, world number 1.

Barty chose not to participate in the French Open and US Open due to concerns about travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

But thanks to her strong results over the past year, including a French Open crown, she was able to maintain her points and the world number 1 ranking.

Ash Barty (pictured) benefited from the ranking point freeze last year and remained in the world rankings. (Photo by Peter Mundy / Speed ​​Media / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While the 2021 season will bring new challenges, players appear to be more willing to travel to tournaments as host nations are devising better ways to receive stars and protect them and the locals during the pandemic.

But on Thursday, the ATP announced that the ranking stop will now be extended to the Toronto Masters, on August 9, and players can keep their points weighted at 50 percent as far back as 2019.

The system does not contain Grand Slams.

Tennis world fumes in the decision of the tennis ranking

This expansion of the system has sparked a baffled response in the tennis world.

Tennis reporter labeled the system a “ slow thaw, ” saying it could have major implications for players looking to improve their rankings ahead of the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Others called the move ‘ridiculous’ because it benefits players such as Roger Federer who has not played a game since the 2020 Australian Open, but will most likely remain the number 5 in the world.

We all know that ATP changes their own rules when it suits their interests. For that reason, I regret to say that I doubt it. I wouldn’t even be surprised if they change the rules again on March 8 … just to disrupt Novak’s new record and ruin the party that day. – NOVAK FAN CANADA (@NovakCanada) March 3, 2021

The constant freeze is just ridiculous. In 2020 it was understandable, now it is just absurd. The rankings should reflect reality at this point. – michael epps (@michael_epps) March 3, 2021

Making it almost impossible for young players to break through. They will quash this decision in a year. – .. (@ paraplas5) March 3, 2021

So Federer keeps 500 points from Miami (not played in 2020)? – Carlos Marquez (@ cmma26) March 3, 2021

This is madness – the constant fiddling with the system now that tennis is back full-time is counterproductive.

Points for 2019 should be dropped this year – everyone knows that holding rankings points from a distant past reflects a bogus ranking in the real world today. – Tony (@ aussietony8888) March 3, 2021

ATP helps @driffederer as they always and always do. I love Roger, but this is awful TBH. A slap in the face for the active players playing in the pandemic, only to keep Roger’s rankings intact. https://t.co/iOZ7xTDiJT – Indronil Anik (erSeriousHoax) March 3, 2021

Officials said the traditional classification system, which only includes the results from the previous 52 weeks, will apply again on August 15, 2022, if there are no further changes.

The ATP also announced that the prize money for ATP 250 and 500 events will be increased after a year of cancellations and limited attendance.

The minimum prize money for ATP 250 and 500 events will be increased to 80 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

