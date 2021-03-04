Sports
Plymouth hockey draws Brighton in KLAA matchup
Heading into the final minute of regulation trailing Brighton, 3-2, Plymouth hockey was not nervous. The Wildcats had been there before. The mindset didn’t change: let each player do their job and, once completed, get out of the way.
David Brace saw that opportunity with 33.2 seconds left in the game.
Brace found a path to the net and did his job passing the puck to junior Tyler Kelley for the open shot to even out the game, 3-3. Plymouth (6-3-1), despite Brighton giving a man advantage for the last 93 seconds after a penalty from senior forward Jacob Serra, kept the Bulldogs (5-4-3) winless in extra time for the 3- 3 position to secure.
They don’t get nervous. They don’t get worried, said Plymouth head coach Darrin Silvester. There is great leadership whether they wear a letter on their jersey or not. It doesn’t matter if it’s a sophomore or freshman or a senior who has been on the team for three years, they are all calm and consistent.
They fully believe in their game that success will come their way if they all do their part.
On the way to the race, Plymouth knew Brighton was prone to a slow start.
The Bulldogs had allowed nine goals in the first period in eleven games this season, scoring only two goals as a foul.
Nicholas Chartrand, Plymouth’s top forward, took advantage of the puck by slipping a Bulldogs defender past and putting the puck in the corner of the net.
Thirteen seconds into the second half, it was Chris Borgs’ turn, who pulled the puck out of a rebound and put it in the other side of the net for a 2-0 lead in Plymouth.
But then, as usual for Brighton this season, the Bulldogs woke up.
Plymouth freshman goalkeeper Tanner Olepa conceded two goals within 53 seconds, both in on-goal scrums, in which he saved multiple times with each attempt. But Brighton’s Joey LaColla and Nathan Przysiecki both tied, 2-2.
Brighton head hockey coach Kurt Kivisto wants to see that energy and effort put in rather than play, and recognizes it as something he hasn’t seen in the first 17 minutes of play this year.
Much of it is work ethic. Winning pucks on second chances and entering those ugly areas, Kivisto said. You can see the goals that went in: they were at the net, in the blue paint and they are heading that way. It finds that mindset early on in the game because if they do it in practice it looks good, if they do it there in the second period it looks good. We just have to find a way to do it from the drop of the puck.
With 3:30 to go into the game, Brighton gave senior defender Tommy Madden a dagger, throwing a deep punch past Olepa and into the back of the net for the score. But Kelley, assisting at the back of Braces, just did what he could do.
We more or less trust each of our boys, Kelley said. For us, it’s doing your job, getting out of the way, letting the next guy do theirs.
This season, Plymouth has been extremely balanced, with no player scoring more than seven points or three goals for the team this season. Silvester said that’s a product of depth and satisfaction with team play.
In his first season as head coach, Silvester just wanted his kids to get a chance to play. But while they’re at it, he wants them to make some noise in the Michigan high school hockey world, something every player in the Wildcats locker room has embraced.
We slept on it all season, Brace said. Just being the underdog, and we love that feeling. We love to know that they will come out a little listless and we will jump on it.
Were going to shock the state.
Plymouth will next host Livonia Stevenson on Saturday at 5.30pm, while Brighton will take on Howell on Friday at 5pm.
Contact reporter Colin Gay at [email protected] or 248-330-6710. Follow him on Twitter @ ColinGay17. Send game results and statistics to [email protected]
