Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes among favorites at UFC 259 odds
Israel Adesanya will aim to become just the fifth fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold championship belts in multiple weight divisions as he battles Jan Blachowicz for the UFC Light Heavyweight title at UFC 259 as a -235 favorite on the UFC odds at sportsbooks verified by OddsShark.com.
Adesanya dominated his rise to the top of the UFC Middleweight Division, racking up victories in each of his first 20 Saturday night career fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Adesanya has seen five of his nine UFC clashes that have been decided by the judges. That includes his successful bid for the interim UFC middleweight crown against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236, and his first-ever defense of the unified UFC middleweight title against Yoel Romero at UFC 248.
Blachowicz prepares for his first defense of the UFC light heavyweight title as a +185 underdog. Blachowicz claimed the title with a second round TKO win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 253, which landed +200 odds online gambling sites and the 38-year-old earned his fifth career Performance of the Night bonus. Blachowicz has now finished his opponents three times in a four-fight win streak, and has also won in each of his three most recent fights that went the distance.
On Saturday evening there are two other bands on the line. UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes takes on Megan Anderson with a massive -1000 chalk as Petr Yan defends his UFC bantamweight crown for the first time and clashes with Aljamain Sterling in an -115 pick’em.
Nunes became the first woman to simultaneously hold multiple UFC Championship belts when she claimed the UFC Women’s Featherweight Title by knocking out Cris Cyborg in the first round at UFC 232. Holder of the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title since 2016 , Nunes defended her UFC women’s featherweight crown for the first time at UFC 250 with a unanimous decision to win Felicia Spencer on a -550 bet.
Sporting long odds of +600, Anderson enjoys her first UFC title shot after posting a first round KO win over Norma Dumont Viana at UFC Fight Night 169. The former Invicta FC featherweight champion has now seen each of her past four fights take less than four minutes and took the win. in three of those games.
Undefeated in each of his past 10 fights, Yan claimed the UFC Bantamweight crown with a fifth round TKO win over former champion Jose Aldo at UFC 251. Sterling earned his title defense with an opening round win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250 that expanded also his win streak out to five fights.
