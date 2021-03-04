Sports
Kieron Pollard writes cricket history
Kieron Pollard has become the first West Indian and the third player ever to hit six sixes in one in international cricket.
The seasoned all-rounder achieved the historic feat when he took over Sri Lankan leg spinner Akila Dananjaya for 36 in one in the West Indies T20 victory on Wednesday.
WHOOPS: Shane Warne toasted when ‘terrible’ call backfires
BRUTAL: Aaron Finch silences trolls after disgusting women’s drama
Dananajya experienced the steep highs and lows of T20 cricket when he claimed a hat-trick where West Indian star Chris Gayle’s wicket was a first-ball duck, before being assaulted by Pollard in the first international in Antigua.
West Indies won the match with four wickets with 41 balls in hand and finished 134-6.
Dananjaya became only the 15th player and the fourth Sri Lankan to take a T20 international hat-trick when he dismissed Evin Lewis (28), Gayle and Nicholas Pooran (0) with consecutive deliveries in the fourth.
But he had little time to think about his newfound fame as it turned to fame.
In his next over, he was hit all over the place by Pollard, who only became the second player after Yuvraj Singh to hit six sixes in an over in a T20 international and the third player to achieve the feat in all international formats.
Yuvraj did this from England’s Stuart Broad in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and had to wait 14 years for company.
The South African great Herschelle Gibbs also achieved at the 2007 World Cup against the Netherlands.
Pollard said he thought six sixes were a possibility after the third.
I just had to come out and back myself, he said.
It was something the team needed. I didn’t see the hat trick, I just heard it.
“But I still had to come out and do what the team needed at the time.
West Indies take a 1-0 lead in the T20 series
Seeing Dananjaya’s fortune, he was hit by Jason Holder for a seventh straight six times in his next over and got two catches from his bowling – turned the West Indies’ seemingly easy chase for 132 to take a 1-0 lead in the series to an exciting spectacle.
Sri Lanka only achieved 131-9 in its 20 overs after being submitted to clubbing.
They had been 86-3, but fell apart after a short rain break, losing six wickets for 45 runs.
Captain Angelo Mathews (5) fell in the first after play resumed and Dinesh Chandimal (11) was out three balls later.
Thisara Perera (1) fell in the 17th and Sri Lanka dropped further to 106-6, then 111-7 when Hasaranga de Silva was eliminated for 12.
Two runouts in the final left Sri Lanka far behind a competitive total.
After Dananjaya did a hat-trick in his previous over, Kieron Pollard just launched him for 6 sixes in 6 balls !! 36 OUT OF THE OVER !! This is absolutely insane T20 cricket !! #WIvSL
– Kevin (@kevinlokenath) March 4, 2021
with Associated Press
