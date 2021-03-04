Serena Williams’ NSFW outburst during a match resulted in the heaviest fine in tennis history

Serena Williams will go down as one of the greatest athletes ever. What makes her so dominant is the passion and emotion with which she plays. While this is a good thing, sometimes the tennis legend lets her emotions get the best out of her.

Williams has had many memorable moments throughout her career. She won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with her daughter. In 2009 she started at the US Open and was fined the heaviest in tennis history.

Serena Williams’ career struggles at the US Open

There is something about the US Open that does not agree with Serena Williams. On the track, she won the event six times and reached the finals 10 times. During this event, however, Williams has had some verbal altercations throughout her career.

Her most recent incident took place in 2018 against Naomi Osaka. In the second set, Williams was called up for a code violation after her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, gave her hand gestures. By hitting her racket, the tennis player committed another violation, which resulted in her losing a point. Williams then denounced chair umpire Carlos Ramos for assuming she was cheating. She eventually lost the match and was fined $ 17,000.

Williams was involved in another verbal exchange in the 2007 US Open. In the final round, chair umpire Eva Asderaki called out a nuisance violation on Williams after the tennis player yelled at her opponent while addressing a return. The tennis legend had a few choice words for Asderaki during the switch. The referee awarded her opponent, Samantha Stosur, the point for the match.

Both cases involved the mouth of Serena Williams who got her in trouble. In 2009, her words resulted in the highest fine ever imposed on a professional tennis player.

Serena Williams resolves to a linesman for calling a foot foul at the 2009 US Open

Serena Williams competed in the US Open in 2009. She was fresh off winning her third Wimbledon title, having won three of her last four majors. After winning the tournament in 2008, Williams hoped to defend her US Open title. She advanced to the semi-finals, where she will compete against Kim Clijsters without seed.

Williams lost the first set against Clijsters 6-4. Frustrated with her performance, she slammed her racket and was warned about racket abuse. In the second set, Williams served 6-5, hoping to bring the game into a tiebreaker. Before the service, lineman Shino Tsurubuchi called her on a foot fault on her second service. The then 26-year-old was unloaded from the line women because she had made that call.

‘I swear to God that I am [expletive] go take this [expletive] ball and push it down [expletive] throat, ”said Williams per ESPN

She was then given a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. As it was her second offense, the game was over and Clijsters won.

Serena Williams receives the highest fine for a tennis player in history

Serena Williams was fined the largest in tennis history after her outbreak at the US Open | Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

The blasphemy that Serena Williams spewed out at the 2009 US Open was one of the low points of her professional career. However, many could understand her frustration. Being called out for what is considered a miniscule infraction with the game at stake was a hard pill for her to swallow.

Mackie Shilstone, a fitness trainer who has worked with Williams throughout her career, told ESPN:

Some of her outbursts on court have been misinterpreted. I was there when the woman called the foot fault. That woman was completely missing. People don’t think athletes are supposed to be people or have hearts. There is no malice with Serena. It’s the heat of the battle ESPN

Williams faced harsh consequences for her actions. Three months after her outbreak, she was fined $ 82,500 and given two years of probation. According to him, this is the highest fine a player has ever received in the history of professional tennis ESPNThe tennis legend apologized to the linesman for what she said.

All athletes have a meltdown moment, and Serena Williams is no exception. She earned more than $ 94 million in prize money for her career, so the $ 82,500 fine in 2009 is likely a drop in the bucket. Williams hasn’t had her best days at the US Open and the semifinal in 2009 was one of the worst.

