UMD Women’s Hockey: Bulldogs land four in All-WCHA teams





In a nod to the Bulldogs’ defensive play this season a league low 1.44 goals allowed per game during the regular season, both first-team selections came from the back, with senior defender Ashton Bell in the league for the second consecutive season first team landed and junior goalkeeper Emma Soderberg makes the first team in her first season as the UMD starter. Junior center Gabbie Hughes and her linemate, senior wing Anna Klein, both ended up on the All-WCHA second team after a draw for third place in the league averaging 1.31 points per game each. Hughes, a two-time roster from the second team, posted 10 goals and 11 assists, while Klein finished with 11 goals and 10 assists. I would like to see our players recognized, said Maura Crowell, whose Bulldogs take on Ohio State at 5:07 pm on Saturday in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. Ash and Sods on the first team, that’s a really big deal. There are some great players in our league on all teams and they need to be recognized by the coaches from our fellow institutions, that says a lot to those guys.

Bell, a candidate to create the 2022 Canadian Olympic Team, is the Bulldogs’ first two-time All-WCHA first team roster since All-American Jocelyne Laroque, an Olympic gold and silver medalist with Canada, did in 2008-09 and 2010-11. Bell is a converted forward and is in her second season on the blue line. After scoring 32 points in 36 games a year ago, she achieved 12 points in 16 games this season and achieved a best plus-19 rating. The offensive side of playing the blue line was easy for Bell to pick up a year ago, but now Crowell said she had seen Bell become a defensive force, blocking off opponent attacks night into night. Rush defense is one of Ash’s strengths, Crowell said. Her ability to escape transition, she has a great walking stick and is super smart at reading plays. I don’t know if that’s because she was an attacker. She may have an idea of ​​what they are trying to do. It is a bit easier for her. Emma Soderberg is now only third @RTLnews goalkeeper ever selected for the All-WCHA First Team. She joins Kim Martin (2007-08) and Riitta Schaublin (2004-05, 2005-06) as the only three All-WCHA First Team selections. pic.twitter.com/XpMN1gfqpe – UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) March 3, 2021 Soderberg is only the third Bulldog goalkeeper to land in the All-WCHA first team, joining Kim Martin (2007-08) and Riitta Schaublin, who did it twice (2004-05, 2005-06). The all-league first-team honor came fourth in four days for Soderberg, who was named the league champion on Sunday for her best 1.34 goals against average and .951 bailout percentage. She was named WCHA Goalkeeper of the Week and Goalkeeper of the Month for the third month in a row on Monday. She is expected to be named WCHA Goaltender of the Year on Thursday when the league presents a slew of individual accolades. The WCHA Player of the Year will be announced Friday, the day before the WCHA Final Faceoff kicks off at the Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. She played great and our game on Saturday was insane, Bell said, citing the career-high 45 saves Soderberg made against Wisconsin in the 4-3 overtime loss. We are lucky to have her there with us again.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos