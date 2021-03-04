Jonathan Taylor, Travis Kelce go early





Out and run (backs) To no surprise, the first lap fell heavily. Sixteen of the first 24 tips were running backs with the first round exceptions Travis Kelce at 1.5 (more on that later), Davante Adams at 1.8 and Tyreek Hill at 1.10. But even within this run on runners, there were some remarkable events. Florio took down Jonathan Taylor with the third choice – which was more than just a declaration of love for the sophomore RB’s potential. It’s also a shot ahead for anyone who thinks you can sit back and drop Taylor on your lap. You may not need to get that high for the Colts’ back later this summer, but it’s hard to imagine him holding out all through the first lap. The end of the first round was a bit of an eye opener as Josh Jacobs went one pick ahead of Ezekiel Elliott. I expect there will be some concern about Zeke’s ceiling in an offense now centered around Dak Prescott, but I still prefer him to a somewhat restricted back in a mediocre offense. Let’s go to the elephant in the room – Kelce at number 5. The initial consensus is that the Chiefs’ tight ending will be the first round in most designs. The only question is how high it will go. When choosing spots for this mock, I deliberately chose the fifth as a thought experiment. After those first four players come off the board, a big decision has to be made. Do you take Alvin Kamara, whose production can be hugely influenced by whoever the Saint’s quarterback will be? You may choose Derrick Henry, who has been a monster as a runner, but for Kamara will never be confused with his pass-catching. Or you could turn and go with a receiver like Adams. I eschewed all that and lined up Kelce with the goal of seeing what the rest of my roster might look like. Hey, if you’re going to tinker with ideas, there’s no better time to do it than a March trial. How did it go? Read on for the answer. Bulk order Once the early rush on the run had subsided, it was a matter of wait and see when the next big positional run would take place. My early prediction was that we would see an abundance of wide receivers coming off the board in the fourth round. That turned out to be a lap too early. The fifth round of these mock-saw receivers make up eight of the 12 picks, and they were all players with incredible perks paired with legitimate questions. What’s the ceiling for Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods with Matthew Stafford now in Los Angeles? What can we expect from the Steelers receivers in 2021? Will JuJu Smith-Schuster even be in Pittsburgh? And which versions of Odell Beckham and Tyler Lockett should we count on this season? The good news is that for any team that took a wide-out in the fifth round, that player was their manager’s WR2 or WR3. Since they don’t have to rely on that player for possible weekly performance, they have the flexibility to be patient. Then there were the quarterbacks. Six signal callers were taken in the sixth round, reinforcing the idea that you may not be able to sit back and wait for the double digit rounds to fill the position. Especially if you covet a player who can add valuable immersive yards. Side note: Patrick Mahomes was the first QB selected. No surprise there. What was interesting was that he didn’t get off the board until the third pick on the fourth round. I had fully anticipated seeing him leave at least one lap earlier. If the asking price for the game’s best quarterback goes down, it can make for some interesting early-round design decisions. Surprise! As with any fake tour, there were a few lightning bolts Speaking of quarterbacks, I didn’t expect Justin Herbert to be called up as the QB6. Recently, Florio and I predicted that the young Chargers star would be the QB8. In that regard, being the sixth quarterback isn’t blatant. It could be a case of “get your guy”, which is understandable. Yet I did not see it coming.

What was more shocking was that rookie Justin Fields went just two choices later. Not only was he selected as the QB7, but he was also the board’s first rookie quarterback – ahead of Trevor Lawrence. That shocked me.

Lawrence made a choice later, but Deshaun Watson and Prescott were still on the board. I was certainly glad that Watson fell into my lap at 6.8 and wondered if fantasy artists were shocked by the drama unfolding in Houston. If so, I like to take advantage of the fear of getting a player that I think has top 3 advantages and figuring out the rest.

Last thing about quarterbacks; One person lined up Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray with back-to-back picks in the fourth and fifth rounds. In a two-QB or Superflex competition, that would have been a stroke of genius (although neither would probably be that late there). But in this format, it felt like a missed opportunity, especially when you look at their wide receivers.

Away from the quarterback spot, watching Michael Thomas had the fall Crazy men theme song plays in my head. If there is concern about what a quarterback change might mean for Kamara, that concern is multiplied when it comes to MT. Nevertheless, I didn’t think he would last until the third round.

One of the big fantasy football debates in this off-season will focus on the TE4. After Kelce, Darren Waller and George Kittle are off the board, who will be next and when? In this case, we didn’t have to wait long for the answer. A pick after Kittle, Mark Andrews, was selected. Despite consecutive top 6 positions, Andrews still has an air of volatility. I don’t think he’s a bad choice for TE4 – personally I’m going with TJ Hockenson – taking him into the third round was too early for my taste. Especially when Hockenson lasted until the top of the seventh.







