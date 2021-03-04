Sports
Pollard beats six sixes off hat-trickman Dananjaya in T20 triumph
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard only became the third man to hit six sixes in an international on Wednesday in his team’s four-wicket Twenty20 win over Sri Lanka.
The performance came from a bizarre West Indian innings in the sixth, thrown by off-spinner Akila Dananjaya who had celebrated taking a hat-trick moments earlier in his previous over.
Pollard followed in the footsteps of South African Herschelle Gibbs against the Netherlands at the 2007 World Cup and Indian Yuvraj Singh, who also performed in the Twenty20 World Cup 2007 against England.
Pollard was eventually eliminated for 38 of 11 balls when the West Indies chased 132 to win at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, reaching their goal in the 14th over when Jason Holder beat up the 13th six of his side.
“I felt like I could get six sixes after the third,” said 33-year-old Pollard.
“Once I got five sixes, I knew I had the bowler on the back foot. He walked around the wicket and it was hard for him. I said to myself, ‘Go for it’.”
Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews greeted his counterpart.
“Pollard, as we know, is very destructive,” Mathews said during the post-game presentation.
“What I told Akila was to go for his wicket, even though he gets hit for six sixes. If he’d done one wrong, we could’ve gotten him out. Unfortunately it didn’t happen. ‘
Only eight men have beaten six sixes to an over in all forms of cricket, while fellow West Indian Garfield Sobers was the first to do so in an England county match in 1968.
– Demolition man –
The West Indies openers Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons hit 52 of the first 20 balls while the two-time T20 World Cup winners looked comfortable.
However, after he had hit three sixes on three balls on Mathews’ opening over, Lewis was caught by Danushka Gunathilaka in the depths of Dananjaya for a solid 28.
That brought 41-year-old Chris Gayle into the fold for his first international appearance in two years.
But he only managed one ball when he fell perpendicular to Dananjaya, who then completed his hat-trick by leaving Nicholas Pooran behind by Niroshan Dickwella.
The West Indies were 52-3, which quickly turned 62-4 when leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga sent Simmons, the opener who made 26, away before Pollard began his demolition work.
Hasaranga survived the massacre, finishing with numbers 3-12 from his four overs.
Despite his hat-trick, Dananjaya’s four overs cost 62 runs.
Sri Lanka, looking to win a match for the first time in a year, scored an undersized 131-9.
The tourists were asked to hit by the 2012 and 2016 world champions, with Pathum Nissanka marking his debut in Sri Lanka by scoring 39 of 34 balls, including four fours and one of his team’s three sixes.
The 22-year-old batsman shared a 51-run second wicket partnership with opener Dickwella, who made 33.
The second and third games in the series will also take place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on March 5 and 7, followed by three one-day internationals and two Tests.
