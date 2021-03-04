



Oklahoma football fans mourn the loss of another member of the extended football family. Grant Burget, a novice halfback on Barry Switzer’s Oklahoma’s first team as head coach died last Friday at his home in Chandler, Oklahoma. He was 69 years old. Burget is the third former Sooner player from the past month. Darius Johnson, a defensive back that played for both Gary Gibbs and Howard Schnellenberger in the early nineties, the day before Burget died. And George Bradfield, who played for Bfrom Wilkinson and was a member of Oklahoma’s first national championship team in 1950, died Feb. 14. Backed up his second season in 1972, while Switzer was offensive coordinator and Chuck Fairbanks was in his final season as head coach of the Sooners, Burget moved up to a starting role in his junior season. As a backup, he won 244 yards, scored three touchdowns and averaged 5.2 yards per carry in a backfield that too Greg Pruitt Joe Washington Leon Crosswhite and Joe Wylie However, in his first game as a starter, Burget sustained a knee injury for the season. He won 30 meters on four carriers. His fourth carry was for 23 yards when the injury occurred. Burget was able to return his senior season in 1974. By then he was sharing rush tasks with Washington and Elvis Peacock, Jim Litrell and quarterback Steve Davis In his senior season, Burget enjoyed his best season as the Sooner with 379 rushing yards, eight touchdowns and an average of 5.8 yards per carry as a member at the first of Oklahoma’s back-to-back national championships (1974 and 1975). “He was fun, man,” Washington said of his teammate John Hoover, which covers the sport in Oklahoma Sports illustrated“But he was a tough SOB, I’ll tell you that. “Big and strong and had no trouble blocking that belly game,” Washington said. ‘I’ve never thought twice about it. Having someone like that puts a little bit more pressure on to make sure you block him. “ Burget has suffered from multiple conditions and health problems over the years, including cancer. “He has had some difficult years, especially in recent months,” said his younger brother Barry, who followed Grant to Oklahoma to play football. The Oklahoman

