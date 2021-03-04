Sports
HOCKEY: Nettie Kimble signs NLI to play Division I hockey
BEMIDJI – With a Division I program in her own backyard, it’s no wonder Nettie Kimble had her own dreams.
Watching the Beavers over the years, it’s something I’ve always dreamed of and wanted to work so hard for, Kimble said.
The Bemidji High School senior goalkeeper realized that dream Wednesday afternoon when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division I hockey at Franklin Pierce in Rindge, NH.
I really like the school, said Kimble. It is similar to Bemidji State where I grew up. And when I went out there, it was somewhere I saw myself.
Kimble has amassed 542 saves for the lumberjacks this season – good for fourth in Minnesota – while posting a 0.890 save percentage. In her five-year varsity career, Kimble has 2,281 saves and a .879 save percentage.
After finishing her career at BHS, Kimble will pack her bags and travel to a new fold more than 1,500 miles away.
(I) try something new, leave Minnesota, play on a different level, she said. This is what I have always dreamed of.
Kimble said she reached out to Ravens coaching staff to get the ball rolling with recruitment. She noted that another Minnesota player – Warroads Geno Hendrickson – will also join forces next season.
Franklin Pierce is 2-0 this season and won the only games on the schedule. Last year, the Ravens went 21-11.
But while Kimble will be half a country away, she won’t forget her Bemidji roots, nor the birth program that helped her get to New Hampshire.
They’ve always been so supportive and positive, she said of BHS. (It’s) a humorous group, joking around all the time and maintaining a welcoming rehearsal environment.
