West Indies vs Sri Lanka, T20 cricket scores: Kieron Pollard hits six sixes after Akila Dananjaya hat-trick, video





Well, hero-to-zero moments really don’t get any bigger than this. The hero in question was Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya, who claimed a T20I hat-trick against the West Indies on Thursday (AEDT) in his return to international cricket. The all-rounder last played an international in September 2019, but came back with a bang in Antigua, removing Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran with consecutive balls in his second over. Watch the QANTAS T20 Tour or NZ Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free now His third over? It went for 36. Kieron Pollard completed the perfect set, shooting six sixes in an all-time brutal counter-punch for the hosts. He is only the third person to ever achieve this feat in international cricket, joining Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh. Check out the wild T20 scenes in the video below! Hattrick over one, 36 over the next! 1:48 I’m not sure many bowlers in cricket history would want to forget the day they took a hat-trick. Akila Dananjaya may be the closest. Hattrick followed by being beaten for six sixes in the next over. Talk about cricket as the best leveler, but to this extent? #WIvSL Bharat Sundaresan (@ beastieboy07) March 4, 2021 Stop cricket. This game won everything.#WIvSL Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) March 4, 2021 Get all the latest cricket news, highlights and analysis delivered straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Apply now !!! I’m not sure many bowlers in cricket history would like to forget the day they took a hat-trick, wrote Cricbuzz journalist Bharat Sundaresan. Akila Dananjaya may be the closest. Hattrick followed by being beaten for six sixes in the next over. Talk about cricket as the best leveler, but to this extent? Pollard was eventually eliminated for 38 of 11 balls when the West Indies chased 132 to win at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, reaching their goal in the 14th over when Jason Holder batted his side 13th six. Dananjaya, meanwhile, finished with numbers 3-62. Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, you have company !! KIERON POLLARD – 666666 1: Long on

2: Right to the ground

3: Long-off

4: Mid-wicket

5: Right to the ground

6: Mid-wicket The bowler: Akila Dananjaya, who followed his hat-trick with six sixes. #WIvSLpic.twitter.com/wJVf6KeY8U Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) March 4, 2021 It was the most expensive four-over spell by a bowler in the Caribbean, beating Irish bowler Barry McCarthys 0-55 last year and the third most ever by a Sri Lankan in a T20. I felt I could hit six sixes after the third, 33-year-old Pollard said. Once I got five sixes, I knew I had the bowler on the back foot. He walked around the wicket and it was difficult for him. I said to myself go for it. Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews greeted his counterpart. Pollard, as we know, is very destructive, Mathews told the post-game presentation. What I said to Akila was to go for his wicket, even though he gets hit for six sixes. If he had made a mistake, we could have gotten him out. Unfortunately it did not happen. Only eight men have beaten six sixes to an over in all forms of cricket, while fellow West Indian Garfield Sobers was the first to do so in an England county match in 1968. With AFP







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos