Aristegui, Mays and Spizzirri earn Week 7 Big 12 Tennis Awards





Texas Techs Lisa Mays and TCUs Mercedes Aristegui share the Big 12 Women’s Tennis Player of the Week award, with Texas Eliot Spizzirri winning the men’s award. Recognized as the freshman from Sydney, Australia for the second time this season, Mays returned to the lineup and No. 1 track after a two-week absence and had an impressive 6-0, 6-1 win over TCUs No. 68 Marie Norris. It was her first win over a ranked opponent. In the doubles, and again on the No. 1 track with teammate Kaitlin Staines, Mays helped take a 6-3 victory. The Lady Raider is now 7-1 this season and 5-0 in dual play. Aristegui is the women’s team player of the week after the best week of her TCU career. First, against No. 18 UCF, the junior from Pais Vasco, Spain, beat her No. 42-ranked opponent in the No. 2 field, 6-4, 6-0. It was her team leading third 6-0 set win of this year. Two days later, on the road at Texas Tech, Aristegui claimed another ranked victory, 7-5, 6-2, over Techs ranking Kaitlin Staines. The Horned Frog also participated in the doubles, with UCF’s sixth-seeded duo facing an unfinished game. She hasn’t lost a set this year in the double season, 17-0, beating her opponents with a combined game score of 109-40. Spizzirri takes the men’s honor for the second time this year after an impressive victory at Tulane in the season’s first true double road race at Longhorns. At the No. 1 track, for the third time in his career, he earned his second straight win over a ranked opponent. The sophomore from Greenwich, Connecticut won No. 40 Hamish Stewart, won the first set 6-3, dropped the second set, then fought back to take the third, 6-2. In the doubles, combined with teammate Siem Woldeab, the UT duo shot their Green Wave opponents 6-2. Spizzirri is now 7-3 in match doubles, while 9-2 in dual match singles and 16-3 overall. 2021 Big 12 Tennis Weekly Awards Week 7 Date Woman player of the week Mens Player of the Week 3 March Lisa Mays, Texas Tech, Fr.

Mercedes Aristegui, TCU, Jr. Eliot Spizzirri, Texas, So.

