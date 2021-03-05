The Recorder – Greenfield hockey goalkeeper Josh Bordeaux steps into the spotlight

Josh Bordeaux knew he had to fill big shoes this year. However, Greenfield’s hockey backstop didn’t let the pressure deter him.

No one would have blamed him if they had. It’s hard enough to take over as the starting goalkeeper as a sophomore, let alone for a Green Wave program fresh outside of a season where it’s both a Western Mass. As a state title conquered. Plus, the man who took over Bordeaux between the pipes, Riley Drew, was a fixture on the grid who was instrumental in Green Waves’s success as a four-year starter.

Despite all the pressure, Bordeaux delivered more for Greenfield than it could have possibly imagined this winter. He started all 11 games and helped the Wave to an unbeaten record of 10-0-1 during their shortened COVID-19 season.

They were really big shoes to fill, Bordeaux said he had replaced Drew. Last year he had a great season. He was one of the best goalkeepers we’ve had in a while. I knew I had to take a big step.

As a freshman last year, Bordeaux, the only Pioneer Valley Regional School student to play on the Greenfield cooperative program, saw time in four games, even though they were all game-in-hand during clean-up time.

His first career start came this season in the opener against Chicopee. Going into the match, Bordeaux had doubts about how he would play, but after seeing a few pucks coming his way, he quickly realized he belonged at this level.

He made 26 saves in a 4-2 win, a performance that gave him a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.

I got on the rink and I just felt those butterflies in my stomach, Bordeaux recalled. Chicopee was not a bad team last season and there is still not a bad team this year. We only had one exercise [that game] so i was really nervous but once i got on the ice and the guys just played hard for me i felt like i was in the right place. I was in a good frame of mind and played quite well.

The opponents were not very lucky to get the puck past Bordeaux this season. The sophomore finished with 1.71 goals against an average in 11 games. He collected 211 total savings for a storage percentage of .917.

For a young goalkeeper, confidence is key, and Bordeaux’s confidence continued to grow as the season progressed. He recorded his first shutout in the last game of the season against Ludlow.

Before I thought a senior would get into a breakaway and score every time, Bordeaux said. As I went on I realized that I play just as well as them so I can play with them and save on them.

That confidence started to build last season. While not getting a start, he made 29 saves in those late-game relief stints.

Between that and learning behind Drew, he felt more than prepared to go into this season.

Last season, Riley [Drew] did his best to get me settled, Bordeaux said. I really felt like last season when I got to play, I felt really good. Our team was really solid for me and there was nothing but support from them so I feel good.

In an off-season like no other, where the Green Wave barely had practice time before playing their first game, getting reps from other teams was huge for Bordeaux’s development.

He played for the Western Mass this fall. Vipers and gained experience against stiff competition to prepare for what it would be like to be confronted by high school varsity teams from night to night. A lot of other Greenfield players also skated for the Vipers, something that grew chemistry among the teammates.

It was a very strange low season, Bordeaux said. I play with the Vipers, a lot of our team plays there. It was helpful because I got used to the big boys’ pictures. That was most helpful to me.

While a goalkeeper’s primary responsibility is to keep the puck from entering the net, another undervalued component is communication with teammates.

As a last line of defense, the goalkeeper must communicate with the defenders in front of him so that they can keep up with what is happening on the ice.

I’ve always been quite outspoken with my defense, Bordeaux said. I scream and they listen. It’s more like that. They listen to me very carefully, they know if I am shouting that something is wrong and they need to help.

Bordeaux will return as goalkeeper for Green Wave next season. The hope is that the state tournaments will return, the goal is to get Greenfield back into that title game. With a now experienced Bordeaux in target, along with a talented core ahead of him, this is certainly within reach of the possibility.

We should fill some big shoes and lose five seniors who are very good, Bordeaux said. Well, I have to step up the defense. I can help, but I needed guys next year.