Red Sox prospect Triston Casas evaluated in Boston for non-baseball medical issues





Red Sox top prospect Triston Houses is in Boston for an evaluation of an undisclosed, non-baseball medical problem, manager Alex Cora said Thursday. They’ve found something medically for us to take care of, Cora said. It’s not related to baseball. It’s actually personal. I’ll leave it at that. I was hoping everything is okay. He’s doing all those things in Boston right now. According to a Major League source, the decision to send Casas to Boston was an attempt by the Red Sox to be thorough, and chances are hell is back in Fort Myers, Florida, participating in baseball activities. in a couple of days.

Casas, a 21-year old first baseman, was in the big league-camp for the first time this spring as a nonroster-invitee. The 2018 first round of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida had a strong professional debut with Single A Greenville in 2019 (with a few games in High A Salem), hitting .256 / .350 / .480 with 20 homers. He and Xander Bogaerts are the only Red Sox teens in the past 50 years to hit 20 homers in a season. With the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season, Casas spent part of the year at the teams' alternate location in Pawtucket. Based on the fact that he only played three games of the regular season over Single A, Casas is expected to open the season in Double A Portland. Santana signed The utility player signed by Red Sox Danny Santana to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training in anticipation of physical training, according to a source familiar with the situation. Santana, 30, was hampered by an elbow sprain last year, hitting just .145 in 15 games with the Rangers. However, the year before, he hit .283 / .324 / .534 with 28 homers and a .857 OPS in 511 at bats. The Sox have made an effort to build depth and versatility in this signature Kik Hernndez and Marwin GonzlezIf Santana makes it to the club, he will add even more flexibility. We were going to move, Cora said of the versatility of the teams. It is interesting to manage this selection. It's a challenge, but a good one. Andriese impressive Matt Andriese got the start on Thursday-afternoon against the Orioles, threw two innings and retired every batter he encountered. Andriese, an out-of-season addition, has no dominant gear, but his four-seam / change-over combo keeps hitters off balance. In the beginning I just got ahead in the count, editing my fastball on both sides of the record, mixing the change, curveball, in a bit of speed, Andriese said. Andriese, who can start, enlighten, or be a bulk-collecting man, embraces his potential role. Whatever they decide, what's best for the team at the end of spring practice, that's what I'm going for, Andriese said. I know that I am able to play a starter role and that I can cast out of the bullseye. I think that makes me valuable. Bogaertss next step Bogaerts (shoulder) has not seen any game action yet but started with a pitching program on Thursday … Michael Chavis (back pain) was kept out of Thursday's game after it was a late scratch against the Twins on Wednesday. With the additions of Hernndez, Gonzlez and now Santana, Chavis is a strong contender to start the season in Triple A … Pitching prospect Bryan Mata (triceps pain) was also scratched from the game on Wednesday. He got an MRI on Thursday, but according to Cora there was no word about the result.







