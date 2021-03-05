Twitter responds to Saina Poster option





Parineeti Chopra in the Saina biopic. (courtesy nehwalsaina Highlights The makers shared a poster and teaser of the film on Tuesday

Previously, Shraddha Kapoor played against Saina Nehwal

The film will be released on March 26 New Delhi: The makers of Saina shared the poster and teaser of the film on social media on Tuesday. While some of the internet was busy praising Parineeti Chopra’s performance as the best badminton player in the movie, others questioned the minor inaccuracy in the movie poster based on badminton player Saina Nehwal. The poster, which the creators shared on Tuesday, is largely graphic in nature, with the hand movement shown more like that of a tennis service and not badminton. Unlike the poster of the movie, a badminton shuttlecock is not thrown high in the air. In fact, the player has to make contact with the shuttle below the waist in the game of badminton. Twitter quickly noticed and wrote about the oopise. Several Twitter users believed the poster was designed by a tennis fan. For example, check out this tweet. Parineeti to Saina: pic.twitter.com/dknEKSTBUu Piyush Sharma (@ PiyushS24196569) March 2, 2021 Another Twitter user highlighted the apparent error with these words: “Badminton ka serve neeche se hota haiA tennis fan must have made the poster. “ Badminton ka serve neeche se hota hai. A tennis fan must have made the poster Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2021 Here are a few more tweets: Is it Sania mirza’s biopic or Saina Nehwal’s? (@mysorerocks) March 2, 2021 Congratulations !! But is this a tennis service than a badminton service Dilip Tahilramani (@ DeeBoy5) March 2, 2021 Parineeti Chopra, who shared the film’s poster on Twitter, wrote: Saina, In theaters March 26. The biopic, directed by Amole Gupte, was previously scheduled for 2020. However, it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in a nationwide lockdown. Watch the film’s teaser here: SAINA! March 26 in cinemas https://t.co/8mNycMj9In@NSaina#AmoleGupte#ManavKaul@Seattle_News#BhushanKumar@ mrjoshua1971@Sujay_Jairaj@Seattle_News#KrishanKumar@AmaelMallik@manojmuntashir@ mr_matthews1@TSeries#FrontFootPictures#AGCPL Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 2, 2021 Previously, Shraddha Kapoor would star in the biopic. She had even started shooting for the movie. However, the actress dropped out of the project because she had several other projects in the line-up.







