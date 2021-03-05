Jackson United, Lumen Christi hockey programs go on hiatus after positive COVID-19 tests

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

24 Lumen Christi vs. Jackson United in high school ice hockey

Jackson Lumen Christi and Jackson United’s hockey programs clashed at the Optimist Ice Arena on Saturday, with the Titans making an exciting 5-3 decision over the Vikings.

The two rivals will now have to wait at least 10 days before returning to the ice, as positive COVID-19 test results within the Lumen Christi program have forced both teams into mandatory quarantine.

The Vikings still plan to wrap up their last two regular season games against Chelsea on March 10 and Dexter on March 13, while the Titans have officially canceled the rest of their regular season schedule and hope to return to action for the opening round of the MHSAA state tournament, starting the week of March 15.

We really approached this because we have all of our athletic programs and that’s to make sure our kids, coaches and community members are safe and healthy, said Lumen Christi athletic director Jesse Brown. Our first goal is to take care of our kids, in the first place, so with the current situation we have decided to cancel all remaining practice and games until March 14th.

We realize that this puts the team in an awkward position as they only have one day to practice before the postseason starts, but to get our kids back in the game as safely as possible, we’re going to follow all the necessary protocols and procedures. that the local health departments have mapped out for us.

The Titans are 8-1 overall on the season and are ranked No. 9 in Division 3 according to Michigan High School Hockey Hub. The veteran squad is now tasked with overcoming a lengthy layoff just before the main game of their season, after several members of the program have tested positive in recent days.

We had a player who tested positive the weekend after the game against United, so as soon as we knew that, you should start tracking down contacts, Brown added. When we started tracking contacts and getting test results back, we realized we had to close the team.

For Jackson United, a co-op program between Jackson High, Parma Western, Michigan Center and Jackson Northwest, the quarantine process is a bit more complicated than others.

It was certainly challenging for us because we had to work with four different (athletic directors) during this process and each school district has its own way of dealing with these situations, said United head coach Matt Grimes. Fortunately, we have no positive results on our team and no symptoms, so we hoped to get back into action on March 10, as our first day of quarantine would technically be February 28.

(Lumen Christi head coach) Mike (Wartella) called me yesterday and we talked about everything. Obviously it’s a bad deal for both teams because we want to play, but it’s been a crazy year and you just never know what to expect on a daily basis. Nothing really surprises me at this point.

United have 12 underclassmen in their regular rotation for a side that is 3-5 in total and has been competitive against ranked opponents such as Lumen Christi and Chelsea.

We were a very young team, so every game and every practice has little added value for us, said Grimes. We felt pretty good about the growth we showed as a team and I think guys started to gain some confidence and start to gel as a unit so it’s a shame we hit this break at this point in the season.

We played Lumen pretty hard in our two matches against them. The first game was a 1-0 in the third period and they moved out a little late and the second game, we made a 2-2 draw in the third period, but they were going to roll a bit further and we had no answers to our side.

Hopefully next week we can build some momentum against two very good opponents in Chelsea and Dexter and enter the playoffs with some confidence in time to score a point in the tournament.

