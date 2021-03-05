Mickey Moniak competes in Philadelphia Phillies Center-Field Competition





Philadelphia Phillies’ Mickey Moniak battles for the Phillies field track in the center. (AP [+] Photo / Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

When spring training began for the Philadelphia Phillies, there were now four candidates to fill the vacancy in the teams midfield, that’s five. Mickey Moniak has officially entered the busy league after hitting two home runs in a 15-0 defeat of the New York Yankees in Grapefruit League action on Thursday. I think he’s in it Girardi said about Moniak, who joined Scott Kingery, Adam Haseley, Roman Quinn and Odubel Herrera for the Phils midfield battle. It seemed almost a guarantee that Moniak would be sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley when the Phillies season kicks off on April 1 against the Atlanta Braves, but maybe not now. Girardi sounded impressed after watching Moniak’s power stroke. He’s a talented young kid and his at-bats have been great since day one of living BPs, the manager said. I’ve been saying all along that he’s interesting, really interesting. He is athletic. I think he’s a baseball player, one of those guys who gets dirty all the time and fights and scratches and claws, so I think he’s interesting in this mix. After being selected as the # 1 Overall Choice in the 2016 MLB Draft, the Moniaks hype quickly skipped. In four minor league seasons, he has hit .256 with a .302 on-base percentage and only 22 home runs. He made his debut at the big club last year, hitting .214 in a handful of at-bats. Phillies’ Mickey Moniak hit two homeruns against the Yankees on Thursday. (Photo by Mitchell [+] Leff / Getty Images) Getty images

Girardi noticed that Moniak, just 22, showed up with some extra bulk in Clearwater, Florida, last month. He’s bigger, he’s stronger, the manager said. I’d say it’s probably the best condition he’s been in. It is a young man who is maturing. Suddenly they start to get bigger and stronger and the ball starts to jump off their bat and we saw it happen a few times today with Mickey. The ball really jumped off Moniak’s bat on his second homer of the day, a bomb on left-wing Nestor Cortes leaving the stadium. Watch Moniak’s explosion MLB pipeline Moniak isn’t the only midfield contender to impress. Both Kingery and Herrera also homered against the Yankees on Thursday. Herrera hits .500 in 6 AB’s this spring with a stolen base. He has not played in the majors since May 2019, when he was suspended for the remainder of the season under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Haseley made a solid spring start, hitting .286 with a homerun, while Quinn hitting .200 in 5 at-bats. Girardi knows that competition in midfield is just heating up. “They know what’s at stake,” he said. They understand, but we’re going to be watching the bats all spring. For me, if you go further you would expect their timing to be better. But so far they’ve all been pretty good. ‘







