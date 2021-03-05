ATP Rotterdam tennis 2021 – Andy Murray tips Andrey Rublev ‘at the top’ for a long period





Andy Murray believes Andrey Rublev will be at the top of the game for a long time to come before hitting it in the second round of the Rotterdam Open on Wednesday evening. The duo will face each other for the second time, although their previous meeting was when the Russian was just 19, four years ago at the Australian Open, when the former world number one had to concede just five matches on his way to a straight win. sets. Since then, Murray has spent a long time outside of the sport due to an injury and now plays with a metal hip, while Rublevs has risen to the top 10. ATP Rotterdam ‘I screwed up, I screwed up’ – Murray after defeat against Rublev in Rotterdam 17 HOURS AGO ‘I really didn’t feel well’ – Murray after comeback victory over Haase But Britain’s three-time Grand Slam champion impressed with how the world’s number eight has improved since then and believes he has the quality to win major titles. He will be at the top of the game for a long time because he has a great work ethic – and he’s a very good player, Murray said. I played him when he was very young – he went for it. He then hit the ball big. Andrey Rublev in action at the Rotterdam Open Image credit: Getty Images He wasn’t that strong physically back then, but I think he worked really hard on that side. He always practices. I’ve practiced with him a few times and it doesn’t warm him up from the first ball. He just goes full blast from the start of practice and that’s how he plays matches and that has brought him a lot of success. Murray believes that if Rublev can dampen that aggression on the court, he will go far: I think the next step for him to win or go deeper into majors is likely to tone it down from time to time, maybe in competitions. . But it’s hard when you’ve played in a certain way that took you to the top of the game and into the Top 10 in the world at a young age. For Rublev, it is an opportunity to compete against a player he looks up to and who he considers to be one of the greats of the game. Andy is a real legend and I have a really good relationship with him, said Rublev. I really like him as a person and as a player. He destroyed me once in the past. I will definitely have great long rallies and it will be a fight. ATP Rotterdam Highlights: Murray falls short against Rublev in Rotterdam 17 HOURS AGO ATP Rotterdam ‘I was not good enough’ – Murray after the defeat of Rublev in Rotterdam 18 HOURS AGO

