Growth and maturity of young male table tennis players





doi: 10.1080 / 15438627.2021.1888099.

Manuel J Coelho-E-Silva Jan M Konarski Magdalena Krzykaa Simon Galas Pluta Beata Piotr urek Jorge Faria Oscar M. Tavares Tomas G Oliveira Ins Rodrigues Diogo V Martinho Joo Valente-Dos-Santos Robert M Malina Preferences

1 University of Coimbra, FCDEF, Coimbra, Portugal.

University of Coimbra, FCDEF, Coimbra, Portugal. 2 University of Coimbra, CIDAF (uid / dtp / 04213/2020), Coimbra, Portugal.

University of Coimbra, CIDAF (uid / dtp / 04213/2020), Coimbra, Portugal. 3 Pozna University of Physical Education, Theory of Sports Department (Sport Science), Pozna, POLAND.

Pozna University of Physical Education, Theory of Sports Department (Sport Science), Pozna, POLAND. 4 Pozna University of Physical Education, Department of Methodology of Recreation, Pozna, Poland.

Pozna University of Physical Education, Department of Methodology of Recreation, Pozna, Poland. 5 Pozna University of Physical Education, Department of Theory and Methodology of Physical Culture, Gorzw Wlkp, POLAND.

Pozna University of Physical Education, Department of Theory and Methodology of Physical Culture, Gorzw Wlkp, POLAND. 6 Coimbra Polytechnic Institute, Coimbra Health School, Coimbra, PORTUGAL.

Coimbra Polytechnic Institute, Coimbra Health School, Coimbra, PORTUGAL. 7 Ministry of Education, Lisbon, Portugal.

Ministry of Education, Lisbon, Portugal. 8 Portuguese Institute of Sports and Youth, Porto, PORTUGAL.

Portuguese Institute of Sports and Youth, Porto, PORTUGAL. 9 Lusofona University of Humanities and Technology, Faculty of Physical Education and Sports, Lisbon, Portugal.

Lusofona University of Humanities and Technology, Faculty of Physical Education and Sports, Lisbon, Portugal. 10 University of Louisville, School of Public Health and Information Sciences, Louisville, Kentucky, USA

University of Louisville, School of Public Health and Information Sciences, Louisville, Kentucky, USA 11 University of Texas Department of Kinesiology and Health Education, Austin, Texas, USA Item on clipboard Manuel J Coelho-E-Silva et al. Res Sports Med

Abstract PubMed PMID Abstract An adult-related gradient among adolescent athletes in many sports tends to favor early maturing participants. This study aimed to describe inter-individual variance in growth and skeletal maturation in table tennis in male youth. The sample included 99 players who had been registered in competitive clubs for at least 2 years. Chronological age (CA) ranged from 10 to 14.63 years. Stature and body weight were plotted against US references. Skeletal age (SA) was estimated by the Fels method. Maturity status was given as SA minus CA. Somatic maturation was derived from the predicted age at maximum length speed. The mean values ​​for height and weight were above the reference median of 10 to 13 years and near the median in the oldest group. In general, SA preceded CA (CA: 12.45 1.28 years; SA: 13.44 2.37 years). The majority of the players were early adult by SA (52%) and average adult by the somatic indicator (80%). The results suggested that table tennis tends to hold taller and heavier participants who are somewhat advanced in skeletal adulthood. Participation in youth table tennis and winning opportunities should take into account variations due to age and maturity, especially with regard to bands for competitions. Keywords:

Adolescence; maturation; racket sports; skeletal age; talent identification.

